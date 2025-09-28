Drones flying to Europe are launched by Russians from tankers – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian troops are using civilian tankers as a platform to launch and control drones that attack European countries. He announced this in his address, citing data from Ukrainian intelligence, writes UNN.

Details

There is currently information from intelligence that the Russians are using tankers to launch and control drones that are launched against European countries. – said the president.

According to him, new decisions from the European Union regarding pressure on the Kremlin are expected in the coming days, including the adoption of the 19th package of sanctions. Zelenskyy emphasized that these should primarily target Russia's energy trade and its tanker infrastructure.

It is especially important that sanctions painfully hit Russian energy trade, the entire infrastructure of the tanker fleet - Zelenskyy stated.

Recall

On Saturday night, drones were spotted over several facilities of the Danish Ministry of Defense, including in Karup, where military helicopters are stationed. The army considers these incidents a factor undermining the state's ability to effectively deter threats.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt proposes to amend the rules for countering drones so that the military has the right to destroy them in the event of a direct threat.