Russian drones over European cities are launched by the SVR of Russia under the leadership of Sergei Naryshkin. Previously, the special service carried out cable sabotage in the Baltic Sea, and now tankers of the "shadow fleet" are used for drone attacks. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, writes UNN.

Details

The SVR of Russia, headed by Naryshkin, is responsible for the flights of Russian drones over European cities. He was responsible for the cable sabotage of the shadow fleet in the Baltic Sea. Now, tankers of the shadow fleet are also used to launch UAVs - Kovalenko wrote.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to support European partners in confronting new threats, including Russian drones, thanks to its extensive war experience.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the European Union is preparing legal grounds to stop at least 16 suspicious oil tankers if they enter the Baltic Sea. This is due to the risks of oil spills and cable cutting by Russia's "shadow fleet".