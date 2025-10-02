Ukraine will help Europe counter Russian drones, as it has extensive experience due to the war – Zelenskyy

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
09:13 AM • 2650 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM • 10610 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
06:36 AM • 15110 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
05:53 AM • 14874 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
05:30 AM • 24874 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 16748 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 19176 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 36905 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 50064 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 30328 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0m/s
97%
756mm
Popular news
Combat medics gained simplified access to work in civilian medicine and a new specialtyOctober 2, 01:45 AM • 13433 views
In Bukovyna, premium French wine contraband worth almost 1.6 million was discoveredPhotoOctober 2, 02:33 AM • 15897 views
Veterans will be able to apply for a combatant ID at the ASC: the government has changed the procedureOctober 2, 03:06 AM • 15910 views
Ukraine hit by powerful magnetic storm: forecast for the coming daysPhoto05:59 AM • 13223 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacher07:31 AM • 11783 views
Publications
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacher07:31 AM • 12014 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto05:30 AM • 24872 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 50063 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:07 PM • 41278 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 56099 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Roksolana Pidlasa
Sam Altman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Copenhagen
Europe
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 45253 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 53969 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 36724 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 39532 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 49163 views
Actual
Fox News
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
MiG-31

Ukraine will help Europe counter Russian drones, as it has extensive experience due to the war – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 976 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to support European partners in countering new threats, particularly drones, thanks to its extensive war experience. He emphasized his readiness to assist Denmark, which he called a “true friend of Ukraine.”

Ukraine will help Europe counter Russian drones, as it has extensive experience due to the war – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the eve of the summit in Denmark, spoke with journalists and stated that Ukraine is ready to support European partners in confronting new threats. He announced this during a conversation with the media, writes UNN.

Details

Today we will discuss many important topics. The biggest concern is that Europe is now facing a threat from drones and UAVs. Ukraine has the most experience due to the war and can help 

— Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President added that the country will not stand aside and is ready to support Denmark, which he called "a true friend of Ukraine."

We will support Denmark because they are our true friends

— Zelenskyy stressed.

Recall

Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak at the meeting of the European Political Community in Denmark, which includes about 50 heads of state and government, as well as EU leaders. 

President Zelenskyy arrived in the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen, to participate in the summit of the European Political Community. As part of the visit, he has already met with the country's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

On the eve of the Seventh Summit of the European Political Community, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had discussed with the US President the possibility of supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that the final decision would depend on Donald Trump's position.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mette Frederiksen
Donald Trump
Copenhagen
Denmark
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine