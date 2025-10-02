Ukraine will help Europe counter Russian drones, as it has extensive experience due to the war – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the eve of the summit in Denmark, spoke with journalists and stated that Ukraine is ready to support European partners in confronting new threats. He announced this during a conversation with the media, writes UNN.

Today we will discuss many important topics. The biggest concern is that Europe is now facing a threat from drones and UAVs. Ukraine has the most experience due to the war and can help — Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President added that the country will not stand aside and is ready to support Denmark, which he called "a true friend of Ukraine."

We will support Denmark because they are our true friends — Zelenskyy stressed.

Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak at the meeting of the European Political Community in Denmark, which includes about 50 heads of state and government, as well as EU leaders.

President Zelenskyy arrived in the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen, to participate in the summit of the European Political Community. As part of the visit, he has already met with the country's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

On the eve of the Seventh Summit of the European Political Community, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had discussed with the US President the possibility of supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that the final decision would depend on Donald Trump's position.