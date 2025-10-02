US long-range weapons and intelligence would be a "significant" boost - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that long-range weapons and intelligence data from the US would be a significant support. He discussed this issue with Donald Trump.
American long-range weapons and intelligence data would be a "significant" support, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while in Copenhagen at the summit of the European Political Community, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.
Details
The Ukrainian leader stated that the provision of long-range weapons and intelligence data by the United States would be a "significant" boost for Ukraine.
"We spoke with the United States. We are very grateful to President Trump for this dialogue," Zelenskyy said.
He added that at the last meeting, they also discussed, among other things, "long-range missiles and long-range weapons."
Addition
Earlier, the WSJ reported that the US would provide Ukraine with intelligence data for long-range missile strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. This became known amid the Trump administration considering sending powerful weapons to Ukraine.