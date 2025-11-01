$42.080.01
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Washington Post
Social network
Bild

Denmark strengthens Greenland's defense amid Trump's annexation claims and growing Russian activity - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1278 views

Denmark is strengthening Greenland's defense due to Donald Trump's statements about annexing the island and Russia's growing military activity in the Arctic. The government is investing in maritime patrol aircraft, Arctic ships, and icebreakers for protection.

Denmark strengthens Greenland's defense amid Trump's annexation claims and growing Russian activity - Bloomberg

Denmark has begun strengthening Greenland's defenses amid statements by US President Donald Trump about his intention to annex the island. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that Denmark also views Greenland as a vulnerable target in the face of Russia's growing military activity in the Arctic.

Danish intelligence services have changed their tone over the past year, warning that the risk of escalation between NATO and Moscow in the Arctic is higher than ever, detailing what Russian nuclear submarines and other capabilities are 'in case of war'

- the publication writes.

The authors point out that the government in Copenhagen launched a second Arctic military package in October, including investments in additional capabilities for maritime defense in Greenland, including maritime patrol aircraft for surveillance and anti-submarine warfare, more Arctic ships and icebreakers.

We are looking at a future threat scenario that we will have to deal with

- said Søren Andersen, head of the Joint Arctic Command in Greenland.

The media notes that Russia's tactics and weapons in Ukraine, its growing cooperation with China in the Bering Strait, changes in activity near Norway, and the constant challenge of the shadow fleet reinforce concerns about the threat that Denmark and its allies must be prepared for.

"A Russian invasion is considered unlikely, but the military estimates that Moscow could try to block the use of Greenland by allies by attacking facilities critical to NATO," the media summarizes.

Recall

In October, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that US President Donald Trump had temporarily postponed the issue of Greenland, but would later return to the idea of its annexation.

Danish intelligence investigates secret US operations in Greenland27.08.25, 13:29 • 2993 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Greenland
NATO
Donald Trump
Copenhagen
Denmark