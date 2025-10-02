The EU intends to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine – a decision is expected by the end of October – Merz

At the Copenhagen summit, EU leaders demonstrated "great determination" to continue supporting Ukraine and discussed the possibility of using frozen Russian assets to finance aid. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a press conference for journalists. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to Merz, the discussions were "very intense," and detailed options for using Russian resources will still be carefully studied. A concrete decision on this issue will most likely be made at the next meeting of the European Council, scheduled for October 23-24.

I will support any path that allows us to use Russian resources to continue helping Ukraine and ensure the earliest possible end to the war. – emphasized Merz.

He added that there is "very strong agreement" in the EU on exploring these options and warned that "Putin should not underestimate our determination."

The Chancellor did not answer journalists' questions regarding the details of future decisions, but his words underlined the European Union's intention to more actively use economic levers to support Ukraine.

