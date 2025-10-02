The EU intends to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine – a decision is expected by the end of October – Merz

$41.220.08
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
01:45 PM • 8280 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
01:08 PM • 3400 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
12:31 PM • 10860 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
09:13 AM • 19558 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 27258 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 28876 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 26696 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 45399 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 20981 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine hit by powerful magnetic storm: forecast for the coming daysPhotoOctober 2, 05:59 AM • 28987 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 37179 views
"Ramstein" to convene on October 15 at NATO headquartersOctober 2, 08:49 AM • 17099 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 21236 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 19067 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?12:21 PM • 12639 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 19100 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 21267 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 37208 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 45399 views
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation01:33 PM • 3384 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 53585 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 61652 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 43793 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 46304 views
The EU intends to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine – a decision is expected by the end of October – Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

At the summit in Copenhagen, EU leaders discussed the use of frozen Russian assets to finance aid to Ukraine. A decision is expected at the European Council meeting on October 23-24.

The EU intends to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine – a decision is expected by the end of October – Merz

At the Copenhagen summit, EU leaders demonstrated "great determination" to continue supporting Ukraine and discussed the possibility of using frozen Russian assets to finance aid. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a press conference for journalists. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to Merz, the discussions were "very intense," and detailed options for using Russian resources will still be carefully studied. A concrete decision on this issue will most likely be made at the next meeting of the European Council, scheduled for October 23-24.

I will support any path that allows us to use Russian resources to continue helping Ukraine and ensure the earliest possible end to the war.

– emphasized Merz.

He added that there is "very strong agreement" in the EU on exploring these options and warned that "Putin should not underestimate our determination."

The Chancellor did not answer journalists' questions regarding the details of future decisions, but his words underlined the European Union's intention to more actively use economic levers to support Ukraine.

Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country02.10.25, 12:13 • 19563 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
European Council
Friedrich Merz
Copenhagen
European Union
Denmark
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine