In Denmark, a vandal destroyed sculptures by Ukrainian artist Maria Kulikovska

03:52 PM • 3548 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
03:42 PM • 6184 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 11391 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
12:03 PM • 20970 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 18563 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 24080 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 15452 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 16887 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 22412 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38034 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 18242 views
Putin is not interested in compromises, concessions from Ukraine will not stop him - former US Secretary of State BlinkenDecember 23, 09:33 AM • 4550 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 15827 views
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPD12:12 PM • 14061 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 9288 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 11393 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 9450 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 20974 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 24082 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 86635 views
In Denmark, a vandal destroyed sculptures by Ukrainian artist Maria Kulikovska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2222 views

On December 22, 2025, near the Ukrainian House in Copenhagen, a vandal destroyed sculptures from the exhibition "My Body Is a Battlefield. Copenhagen" by Ukrainian artist Maria Kulikovska. The Ukrainian House condemns this act of hatred and considers it an attack on the stories, dignity, and meanings embodied by the works.

In Denmark, a vandal destroyed sculptures by Ukrainian artist Maria Kulikovska

In Copenhagen, a vandal destroyed sculptures from the exhibition "My Body Is a Battlefield. Copenhagen" by Ukrainian artist Maria Kulikovska. This was reported by the Ukrainian House in Copenhagen, according to UNN.

Yesterday, December 22, 2025, sculptures from the exhibition "My Body Is a Battlefield. Copenhagen" by Ukrainian artist Maria Kulikovska were destroyed by a vandal in broad daylight near the Ukrainian House in Copenhagen.

- the message says.

The Ukrainian House emphasized that they perceive the destruction of these works not only as irreparable damage to art, but as an attack on the stories, dignity, and meanings embodied by Maria Kulikovska's sculptures.

This was a memory of war, vulnerability, and resilience of Ukrainian women, which was desecrated. Together with Spilne Art, we condemn this act of hatred and trust the Danish law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrator to justice. Art has the right to exist freely.

- summarized the Ukrainian House.

Antonina Tumanova

CultureNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Copenhagen