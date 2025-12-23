In Denmark, a vandal destroyed sculptures by Ukrainian artist Maria Kulikovska

In Copenhagen, a vandal destroyed sculptures from the exhibition "My Body Is a Battlefield. Copenhagen" by Ukrainian artist Maria Kulikovska. This was reported by the Ukrainian House in Copenhagen, according to UNN.

Yesterday, December 22, 2025, sculptures from the exhibition "My Body Is a Battlefield. Copenhagen" by Ukrainian artist Maria Kulikovska were destroyed by a vandal in broad daylight near the Ukrainian House in Copenhagen.

The Ukrainian House emphasized that they perceive the destruction of these works not only as irreparable damage to art, but as an attack on the stories, dignity, and meanings embodied by Maria Kulikovska's sculptures.

This was a memory of war, vulnerability, and resilience of Ukrainian women, which was desecrated. Together with Spilne Art, we condemn this act of hatred and trust the Danish law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrator to justice. Art has the right to exist freely.