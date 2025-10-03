The Netherlands opposed the accelerated procedure for Ukraine's accession to the EU

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
06:06 PM • 11369 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 26257 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 27776 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 19155 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 21473 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 25385 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 29591 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 30982 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 27426 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 52431 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
0m/s
95%
757mm
Popular news
"Madyar" announced a large-scale reformatting and increase of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 2, 01:03 PM • 17554 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 14045 views
AFU destroyed enemy fortifications and strongholds on the left bank of the Dnipro: footageVideoOctober 2, 01:57 PM • 5192 views
Toyota RAV4 continues to dominate the market, but a new hybrid model will soon replace itOctober 2, 03:03 PM • 4416 views
In a month they will be in Pokrovsk, and in two they will occupy almost the entire East: Zelensky revealed what "information" Putin gave TrumpOctober 2, 04:14 PM • 3722 views
Publications
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 26623 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 35222 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 36425 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 48031 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 52433 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bill Clinton
Mette Frederiksen
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Denmark
Copenhagen
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 14096 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 57620 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 65624 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 47113 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 49555 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Forbes
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

The Netherlands opposed the accelerated procedure for Ukraine's accession to the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1768 views

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof stated that the country does not support accelerating negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU by abolishing the unanimity principle. The Netherlands insists on adhering to the Copenhagen criteria and the unanimity principle, believing that changing the rules is not the way for Ukraine and Moldova to join the EU.

The Netherlands opposed the accelerated procedure for Ukraine's accession to the EU

The Netherlands has opposed accelerating negotiations for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Prime Minister Dick Schoof stated this on Thursday, October 2, after a meeting of EU leaders in Copenhagen, as reported by UNN with reference to DW and Trouw.nl.

Details

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof stated that the Netherlands does not support the proposal of European Council President António Costa to accelerate Ukraine's accession negotiations by abolishing the unanimity principle in favor of a qualified majority vote.

The future of Moldova and Ukraine is in the EU, but changing the rules is not the way to go

- Schoof explained.

It is noted that the Netherlands categorically disagrees with giving up the right of veto, even if it could give Ukraine priority in joining the EU.

Schoof emphasized that the Netherlands continues to adhere to the Copenhagen criteria and the principle of unanimity enshrined in them. According to him, any changes to the rules would also require the unanimous approval of all countries. He added that he appreciates Costa's initiative but believes that the real solution is to increase pressure on Hungary, which is blocking the negotiations.

In the eyes of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr. - Ed.) Zelensky, every delay means that the European Union is moving a little further away

- Schoof said.

He added that he had explained the arguments to the Ukrainian leader and "will undoubtedly do so several more times in the near future."

Recall

Ukraine has successfully completed the final stage of screening its legislation for compliance with European Union norms. This process lasted 15 months and was one of the fastest among all candidate countries.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko called on the European Commission to accelerate the preparation of technical documents for Ukraine's accession to the EU. She emphasized the completion of the legislative screening and the receipt of €16.5 billion from the EU in 2025.

Negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU could start in spring 202627.09.25, 01:48 • 7712 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
António Costa
Yulia Svyrydenko
European Commission
European Council
Copenhagen
European Union
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova