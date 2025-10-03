The Netherlands has opposed accelerating negotiations for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Prime Minister Dick Schoof stated this on Thursday, October 2, after a meeting of EU leaders in Copenhagen, as reported by UNN with reference to DW and Trouw.nl.

Details

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof stated that the Netherlands does not support the proposal of European Council President António Costa to accelerate Ukraine's accession negotiations by abolishing the unanimity principle in favor of a qualified majority vote.

The future of Moldova and Ukraine is in the EU, but changing the rules is not the way to go - Schoof explained.

It is noted that the Netherlands categorically disagrees with giving up the right of veto, even if it could give Ukraine priority in joining the EU.

Schoof emphasized that the Netherlands continues to adhere to the Copenhagen criteria and the principle of unanimity enshrined in them. According to him, any changes to the rules would also require the unanimous approval of all countries. He added that he appreciates Costa's initiative but believes that the real solution is to increase pressure on Hungary, which is blocking the negotiations.

In the eyes of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr. - Ed.) Zelensky, every delay means that the European Union is moving a little further away - Schoof said.

He added that he had explained the arguments to the Ukrainian leader and "will undoubtedly do so several more times in the near future."

Recall

Ukraine has successfully completed the final stage of screening its legislation for compliance with European Union norms. This process lasted 15 months and was one of the fastest among all candidate countries.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko called on the European Commission to accelerate the preparation of technical documents for Ukraine's accession to the EU. She emphasized the completion of the legislative screening and the receipt of €16.5 billion from the EU in 2025.

