September 26, 02:33 PM • 21332 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 39888 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 20281 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 20597 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 23149 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 22088 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 37440 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 41433 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 45499 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 29050 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU could start in spring 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Negotiation clusters for Ukraine's accession to the EU could start after the parliamentary elections in Hungary in April 2026. Hungary is blocking the opening of the first negotiation cluster, despite Ukraine fulfilling all preconditions.

Negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU could start in spring 2026

Negotiating clusters on Ukraine's accession to the European Union may begin work after the parliamentary elections in Hungary in April 2026. This is reported by Deutsche Welle with reference to a high-ranking EU official, reports UNN.

Details

On Friday, September 26, a high-ranking EU official, on condition of anonymity, told DW that despite Kyiv having fulfilled all the prerequisites for starting negotiations, it is Hungary that is blocking the opening of the first negotiating cluster.

There are currently no ways to overcome Hungary's veto

- he said.

According to the EU official, the decision to start negotiating clusters with a candidate country is made only unanimously.

It is noted that the EU did indeed discuss the idea of moving to qualified majority voting, but it remained "at the level of talks."

According to the DW source, the only "practical way out" in the current situation is to complete all technical work in advance so that after Orban's departure, the negotiation process with Ukraine can be launched promptly.

Another representative of European institutions confirmed that EU member states tried to find legal mechanisms to circumvent the Hungarian veto. Discussions on this matter were held both in the European Commission and in the Council of the EU, but they did not yield results, so the situation remains difficult for now.

It turned out that the enlargement negotiations are still about a political decision, although we repeat that this is a process based on the merits of the candidate country

- emphasized the official.

He added that Ukraine has fulfilled all the requirements for opening the first negotiating cluster.

The official also confirmed the final session with Ukraine on screening – assessing the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU norms – on September 29.

After that, before the opening of the first cluster, several intermediate technical steps were to take place, which would have taken about a week.

"If it weren't for Hungary's veto, we could have started opening the first and subsequent clusters very quickly," the interlocutor of the publication concluded.

Recall

President Zelensky stated that Ukraine fulfills all EU recommendations, so he sees no grounds for claims from Hungary. He is ready for dialogue and a meeting with Prime Minister Orban to discuss all issues.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU would destroy Hungarian farmers and undermine food security. Budapest will block the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Vita Zelenetska

