Manchester synagogue attack: assailant has Syrian roots

A 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian origin attacked a synagogue in Manchester. Two men and a woman have been detained in connection with the tragedy. This was reported by the British police, writes UNN.

Details

Police identified the attacker of the synagogue in Manchester as 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian origin named Jihad al-Shami. In addition, on Thursday, October 2, they reported the detention of three more suspects involved in this crime, which the UK authorities classify as a terrorist act.

"We can confirm that three suspects are currently in custody, arrested on suspicion of committing, preparing, and inciting terrorist acts." - the police statement reads.

It is specified that these are two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s.

Police also reported that three other men are in the hospital with serious injuries. One sustained a stab wound, and another was hit by a car used in the attack.

A third man independently sought medical attention for an injury he likely sustained when officers were apprehending the attacker.

Recall

On October 2, a stabbing occurred at a synagogue in Manchester, injuring several people. Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham called it a "serious incident" but added that the immediate danger had passed.

It was reported that two people died as a result of the attack, the suspect also likely died, and the country's Prime Minister Keir Starmer was forced to return to the UK early from a summit in Copenhagen.