Manchester synagogue attack: assailant has Syrian roots
Kyiv • UNN
British police have identified the attacker of a synagogue in Manchester as a 35-year-old citizen of Syrian origin and have detained three more suspects. Three men are in hospital with serious injuries sustained during the terrorist act.
A 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian origin attacked a synagogue in Manchester. Two men and a woman have been detained in connection with the tragedy. This was reported by the British police, writes UNN.
Details
Police identified the attacker of the synagogue in Manchester as 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian origin named Jihad al-Shami. In addition, on Thursday, October 2, they reported the detention of three more suspects involved in this crime, which the UK authorities classify as a terrorist act.
"We can confirm that three suspects are currently in custody, arrested on suspicion of committing, preparing, and inciting terrorist acts."
It is specified that these are two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s.
Police also reported that three other men are in the hospital with serious injuries. One sustained a stab wound, and another was hit by a car used in the attack.
A third man independently sought medical attention for an injury he likely sustained when officers were apprehending the attacker.
Recall
On October 2, a stabbing occurred at a synagogue in Manchester, injuring several people. Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham called it a "serious incident" but added that the immediate danger had passed.
It was reported that two people died as a result of the attack, the suspect also likely died, and the country's Prime Minister Keir Starmer was forced to return to the UK early from a summit in Copenhagen.