Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recalled that a few weeks ago, Brussels' "war plan" to counter Russia was presented in Denmark, and stated that he himself prefers to see "peaceful Hungarians." This is reported by UNN with reference to Orbán's social media page and the publication Magyarnemzet.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is known to maintain good relations with Russia, announced the launch of a campaign to collect signatures "against Brussels' military plans" yesterday.

A hot autumn awaits us. Europe is moving towards war faster and faster. Brussels' war plan was presented in Copenhagen: Europe pays, Ukrainians fight until Russia finally exhausts itself. We were not told how much it would cost and how long it would take. Instead of a strategy, the Brussels team offered wishful thinking. - reads the post of the Hungarian politician.

"We cannot stand by and watch this! We must once again show that the Hungarian people do not ask for war. That is why today we are starting to collect signatures against Brussels' war plans. We will be there in every city and every village, because now we need every peace-loving Hungarian!" - the Prime Minister concluded his post.

Earlier, the head of the Hungarian government noted that Brussels adheres to the logic of war, and "instead of striving for peace," the European Union "is moving towards escalation."

The Hungarian government changed its position and agreed to ban the supply of Russian liquefied natural gas to EU countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the summit in Copenhagen that Russia's war is a source of security threats, and called for the 19th package of sanctions and a halt to Russian oil trade.

Belgium is under increasing pressure to allow the use of frozen Russian assets for a "reparation loan" to Ukraine after Berlin and other Western capitals changed their position, the Financial Times reports.

