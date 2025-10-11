Hungary's accusations against Ukraine have become constant, and their absurdity is only growing. This was stated at a briefing by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Heorhiy Tykhyi, reports UNN.

Details

As is known, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recently stated that Ukrainian special services allegedly help the opposition Hungarian party "Tisza".

According to Tykhyi, Kyiv is very sorry that "the government of neighboring Hungary, the government of Viktor Orbán, is escalating anti-Ukrainian hysteria, which is devoid of any grounds."

Recall

Recently, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accused Ukraine of trying to pressure European states regarding EU membership. He stated that Budapest would not support this decision, citing the results of the referendum.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would be in the European Union, as it is the choice of Ukrainians. He noted that Hungary is slowing down this irreversible process, and Ukraine will appeal to partner countries to change the accession procedure or pressure the Hungarian Prime Minister.

