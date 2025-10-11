Orban accused Ukrainian special services of helping the Hungarian opposition: the MFA's reaction appeared

$41.510.10
48.210.07
ukenru
07:08 PM • 9372 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 18303 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 28357 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 21746 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 20200 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
October 10, 01:35 PM • 26452 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM • 34758 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 38004 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 18778 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 19269 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.3m/s
92%
747mm
Popular news
The enemy does not stop, a new attack on Kyiv is predicted in the coming days: the mayor calls to stock up on water and prepare a first aid kitOctober 10, 02:28 PM • 3140 views
Putin reacted to Melania Trump's letter: US First Lady announced the return of 8 Ukrainian children deported to RussiaOctober 10, 03:56 PM • 5344 views
Great Britain handed over hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine five months ahead of scheduleOctober 10, 04:02 PM • 4480 views
Putin commented on Trump's rejection of the Nobel Peace PrizeOctober 10, 04:15 PM • 3934 views
Zelenskyy bought bonds worth over UAH 4 million - declarationOctober 10, 05:55 PM • 4486 views
Publications
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 28357 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhotoOctober 10, 01:35 PM • 26452 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideoOctober 10, 10:53 AM • 34758 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?October 10, 09:44 AM • 38004 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 89686 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Keir Starmer
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 22347 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 24831 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 27713 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 89686 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 37531 views
Actual
ATACMS
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
E-6 Mercury

Orban accused Ukrainian special services of helping the Hungarian opposition: the MFA's reaction appeared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, stated that Hungary's accusations against Ukraine are becoming absurd. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused Ukraine of helping the opposition party "Tisza" and pressuring European states regarding EU membership.

Orban accused Ukrainian special services of helping the Hungarian opposition: the MFA's reaction appeared

Hungary's accusations against Ukraine have become constant, and their absurdity is only growing. This was stated at a briefing by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Heorhiy Tykhyi, reports UNN.

Details

As is known, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recently stated that Ukrainian special services allegedly help the opposition Hungarian party "Tisza".

According to Tykhyi, Kyiv is very sorry that "the government of neighboring Hungary, the government of Viktor Orbán, is escalating anti-Ukrainian hysteria, which is devoid of any grounds."

Recall

Recently, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accused Ukraine of trying to pressure European states regarding EU membership. He stated that Budapest would not support this decision, citing the results of the referendum.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would be in the European Union, as it is the choice of Ukrainians. He noted that Hungary is slowing down this irreversible process, and Ukraine will appeal to partner countries to change the accession procedure or pressure the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Orban's Secret Agents: Hungary Under Scrutiny for Espionage Operations Within the EU09.10.25, 17:07 • 3718 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán