Orban responded to the threat from Russia: "why are we afraid", the EU is "stronger than them"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, when asked about Russia, indicated "why are we afraid," insisting that the EU is "stronger than them," The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

on the sidelines of the summit in Copenhagen, Orbán approached a Polish group of journalists, where he was asked a simple question: "Who [poses] the main threat to Europe?". Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, present nearby, quickly understood what was happening and warned him: "This is a provocation."

But Orbán reportedly remained calm and replied: "The real danger? Economic stagnation and loss of competitiveness."

He was asked a clarifying question: "Not Russia?".

"We are stronger than Russia. Make some comparisons and back up your opinion with facts. We have over 400 million people, Russia has about 130. Look at how [large] the European GDP is. Russia is [small] like that. All of us together, 27 countries, spend more on military expenditures than the Russians. So why are we afraid? We are stronger than them," Orbán replied.

"The question is whether we have the leadership to unite and defend our interests together. In any case, that's what we have to do," Orbán said.

