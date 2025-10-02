$41.220.08
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM • 16804 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
06:36 AM • 19789 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
05:53 AM • 19233 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 32004 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 18244 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 20327 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 37405 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 53733 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 30459 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 53733 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:13 PM
Orban responded to the threat from Russia: "why are we afraid", the EU is "stronger than them"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1148 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that the real threat to Europe is economic stagnation. He emphasized that the EU is stronger than Russia - in terms of population, GDP, and military spending.

Orban responded to the threat from Russia: "why are we afraid", the EU is "stronger than them"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, when asked about Russia, indicated "why are we afraid," insisting that the EU is "stronger than them," The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

on the sidelines of the summit in Copenhagen, Orbán approached a Polish group of journalists, where he was asked a simple question: "Who [poses] the main threat to Europe?". Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, present nearby, quickly understood what was happening and warned him: "This is a provocation."

But Orbán reportedly remained calm and replied: "The real danger? Economic stagnation and loss of competitiveness."

He was asked a clarifying question: "Not Russia?".

"We are stronger than Russia. Make some comparisons and back up your opinion with facts. We have over 400 million people, Russia has about 130. Look at how [large] the European GDP is. Russia is [small] like that. All of us together, 27 countries, spend more on military expenditures than the Russians. So why are we afraid? We are stronger than them," Orbán replied.

"The question is whether we have the leadership to unite and defend our interests together. In any case, that's what we have to do," Orbán said.

Orban reacted to Costa's plan to bypass Hungary's veto on Ukraine's EU accession01.10.25, 15:26 • 3348 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
The Guardian
Copenhagen
Donald Tusk
Hungary
Poland