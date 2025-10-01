Orban reacted to Costa's plan to bypass Hungary's veto on Ukraine's EU accession

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reacted to European Council President António Costa's plan to bypass Hungary's veto and accelerate Ukraine's EU accession process, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

"No way, no way, no way," the Hungarian Prime Minister said upon arriving at the informal EU summit in Copenhagen, before a reporter could finish his question about Costa's plan to change the rules for launching negotiations.

"There is a legal, strictly regulated procedure on how to do this," Orbán added.

The Hungarian Prime Minister also gave a simple answer to the recent wave of drone incursions into Danish territory. "Shoot them down," he shrugged.

However, Orbán stated that his country would remain dependent on Russian energy, despite demands from Donald Trump's US that all EU and NATO countries stop buying Russian oil and gas.

"Hungary is a sovereign state. We decide what our energy system will be. Secondly, we have no options. We have an additional branch from Croatia, which is not so important. But we need the main pipeline, and the only main one is Russian," Orbán said. "The American president respects the sovereignty of other countries."

Trump made this demand a condition for the US to impose tough economic measures against Moscow.

