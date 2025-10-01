Orban reacted to Costa's plan to bypass Hungary's veto on Ukraine's EU accession

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 1098 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
10:38 AM • 4394 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
09:34 AM • 7722 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 38748 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 34556 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 27973 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
October 1, 05:00 AM • 44840 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 25247 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 34592 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 63002 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
4.2m/s
58%
757mm
Popular news
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a childPhotoOctober 1, 05:18 AM • 28487 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 25220 views
Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - Politico08:02 AM • 14469 views
Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - Spiegel08:09 AM • 20586 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM • 10843 views
Publications
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 1072 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumer11:02 AM • 5040 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhoto10:37 AM • 7638 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 38735 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1PhotoOctober 1, 05:00 AM • 44831 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Fedir Venislavskyi
Mette Frederiksen
António Costa
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM • 11054 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 25442 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 21448 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 25211 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 35375 views
Actual
TikTok
Tesla Model Y
Bild
Brent Crude
E-6 Mercury

Orban reacted to Costa's plan to bypass Hungary's veto on Ukraine's EU accession

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán spoke out against António Costa's plan to bypass Hungary's veto and accelerate Ukraine's accession to the EU. He also declared the country's dependence on Russian energy, despite US demands.

Orban reacted to Costa's plan to bypass Hungary's veto on Ukraine's EU accession

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reacted to European Council President António Costa's plan to bypass Hungary's veto and accelerate Ukraine's EU accession process, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

"No way, no way, no way," the Hungarian Prime Minister said upon arriving at the informal EU summit in Copenhagen, before a reporter could finish his question about Costa's plan to change the rules for launching negotiations.

"There is a legal, strictly regulated procedure on how to do this," Orbán added.

Costa tries to bypass Orban's veto on Ukraine's EU membership bid - Politico29.09.25, 09:58 • 3498 views

The Hungarian Prime Minister also gave a simple answer to the recent wave of drone incursions into Danish territory. "Shoot them down," he shrugged.

We are not afraid of this, they will be shot down: Orban on Russian drones over Hungary30.09.25, 21:21 • 6414 views

However, Orbán stated that his country would remain dependent on Russian energy, despite demands from Donald Trump's US that all EU and NATO countries stop buying Russian oil and gas.

"Hungary is a sovereign state. We decide what our energy system will be. Secondly, we have no options. We have an additional branch from Croatia, which is not so important. But we need the main pipeline, and the only main one is Russian," Orbán said. "The American president respects the sovereignty of other countries."

Trump made this demand a condition for the US to impose tough economic measures against Moscow.

Hungary does not plan to abandon Russian oil and gas - Orban30.09.25, 00:22 • 3610 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Electricity
António Costa
European Council
NATO
Donald Trump
Copenhagen
European Union
Denmark
Croatia
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán