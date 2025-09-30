Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that his country's energy security is directly linked to the supply of gas and oil from Russia. He said this in one of his interviews, as reported by UNN.

Any other source of supply is less reliable than the Russian one, which is secured by long-term contracts. Thus, Russia guarantees Hungary's security - he stated.

According to Orbán, long-term agreements with the Russian side ensure stability and reliability of energy supply for Hungary. He emphasized that alternative routes and suppliers are less predictable.

In addition, the Prime Minister focused on the cost of energy. According to him, resources from the Russian Federation are cheaper than others, and abandoning them will lead to an automatic increase in tariffs for the population.

Why should Hungarian families pay more for energy? This is not only an economic issue, but also one of social justice - said Orbán.

He also emphasized that energy is of strategic importance for the country, as it directly affects not only economic well-being but also defense capabilities. At the same time, Orbán stressed that Hungary, as a sovereign state, makes its own decisions in the energy sector, regardless of external pressure.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukraine is allegedly not a sovereign state. He explained his words by saying that our state is financed by Western countries.

In turn, Foreign Minister Sybiha replied that Ukraine would be interested to hear his thoughts once he frees himself from dependence on Russian energy carriers.

