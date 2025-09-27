Stop persecuting us: Orban addressed Zelenskyy amid the appearance of Hungarian drones in the sky over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop the persecution. This happened after Zelenskyy instructed the military to check for violations of Ukrainian airspace by Hungarian drones.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán addressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and called for an end to the persecution, UNN reports.
Hungary is a member of NATO and the EU. Ukraine would have long since collapsed without the support of these two organizations. President Zelenskyy, with all due respect, stop persecuting us!
Addition
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the military to conduct a full investigation into the violation of Ukraine's airspace by Hungarian reconnaissance drones, noting that he ordered an appropriate response.
