Hungary is doing dangerous things by sending drones into Ukrainian territory - Zelenskyy

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
04:24 PM • 3650 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
03:30 PM • 9648 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 53258 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 100127 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 41770 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 40090 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 37009 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 26607 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 52848 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 54433 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
55%
758mm
Popular news
Russians deliberately attacked an emergency gas crew in Sumy region - NaftogazSeptember 27, 07:40 AM • 4790 views
Ukraine wants to legally enshrine accessibility requirements: what it entailsSeptember 27, 08:01 AM • 4724 views
International Paralympic Committee cancels partial suspension of Russia and BelarusSeptember 27, 08:28 AM • 13689 views
Ukraine to be covered by rains: forecaster named regions with the lowest temperature12:15 PM • 7230 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FT01:37 PM • 4970 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 23530 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 100122 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 42927 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 52847 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 54432 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Péter Szijjártó
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FT01:37 PM • 5262 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 53254 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 35351 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 40534 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 42744 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times
Grand Theft Auto
The Times
The Guardian

Hungary is doing dangerous things by sending drones into Ukrainian territory - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1270 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Hungary is doing dangerous things by sending drones into Ukrainian territory. He instructed the military to investigate violations of airspace by Hungarian reconnaissance drones.

Hungary is doing dangerous things by sending drones into Ukrainian territory - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Hungary is doing dangerous things primarily for itself by sending drones to the territory of Ukraine, reports UNN.

It is important to understand what they are studying. What a Hungarian intelligence officer is studying on the territory of Ukraine. I generally understand what. And I believe that they are doing very dangerous things, primarily for themselves 

- Zelenskyy emphasized at the briefing.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the military to conduct a full check regarding the violation of Ukraine's airspace by Hungarian reconnaissance drones, noting that he instructed to respond accordingly. 

"For blind Hungarian officials": Sybiha revealed the exact route of the drone's invasion from Hungary27.09.25, 18:05 • 1936 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
State Border of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine