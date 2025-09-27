Hungary is doing dangerous things by sending drones into Ukrainian territory - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that Hungary is doing dangerous things by sending drones into Ukrainian territory. He instructed the military to investigate violations of airspace by Hungarian reconnaissance drones.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Hungary is doing dangerous things primarily for itself by sending drones to the territory of Ukraine, reports UNN.
It is important to understand what they are studying. What a Hungarian intelligence officer is studying on the territory of Ukraine. I generally understand what. And I believe that they are doing very dangerous things, primarily for themselves
Addition
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the military to conduct a full check regarding the violation of Ukraine's airspace by Hungarian reconnaissance drones, noting that he instructed to respond accordingly.
