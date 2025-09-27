"For blind Hungarian officials": Sybiha revealed the exact route of the drone's invasion from Hungary
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha revealed the exact route of the drone's invasion from Hungary into Ukrainian airspace. Kyiv expects explanations from Hungary regarding this incident, having collected all necessary evidence.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha published the exact route of yesterday's drone invasion from Hungary into Ukrainian airspace and added that Kyiv is awaiting explanations, UNN reports.
For blind Hungarian officials. The exact route of yesterday's drone invasion from Hungary into Ukrainian airspace. Our Armed Forces have collected all the necessary evidence, and we are still awaiting explanations from Hungary as to what this object was doing in our airspace
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on the entry of reconnaissance drones into Ukrainian airspace from the territory of Hungary. He instructed to check all available data and immediately report on each recorded fact.
Szijjártó responded to Zelenskyy's words about the entry of reconnaissance drones into Ukrainian airspace from the territory of Hungary, stating that the Ukrainian leader is losing his mind.
Also UNN reported that Ukraine banned the entry of three Hungarian military officials, such measures were a mirror response to Budapest's actions.