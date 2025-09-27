$41.490.00
"For blind Hungarian officials": Sybiha revealed the exact route of the drone's invasion from Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 804 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha revealed the exact route of the drone's invasion from Hungary into Ukrainian airspace. Kyiv expects explanations from Hungary regarding this incident, having collected all necessary evidence.

"For blind Hungarian officials": Sybiha revealed the exact route of the drone's invasion from Hungary

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha published the exact route of yesterday's drone invasion from Hungary into Ukrainian airspace and added that Kyiv is awaiting explanations, UNN reports.

For blind Hungarian officials. The exact route of yesterday's drone invasion from Hungary into Ukrainian airspace. Our Armed Forces have collected all the necessary evidence, and we are still awaiting explanations from Hungary as to what this object was doing in our airspace 

- Sybiha wrote on the social network X.

Violated Ukraine's state border twice: General Staff showed the route of the Hungarian drone26.09.25, 22:44 • 2950 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on the entry of reconnaissance drones into Ukrainian airspace from the territory of Hungary. He instructed to check all available data and immediately report on each recorded fact.

Szijjártó responded to Zelenskyy's words about the entry of reconnaissance drones into Ukrainian airspace from the territory of Hungary, stating that the Ukrainian leader is losing his mind.

Also UNN reported that Ukraine banned the entry of three Hungarian military officials, such measures were a mirror response to Budapest's actions.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Péter Szijjártó
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine