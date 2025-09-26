Violated Ukraine's state border twice: General Staff showed the route of the Hungarian drone
Kyiv • UNN
On September 26, a drone was recorded flying over Zakarpattia, which twice violated the Ukrainian border from Hungary. The Ukrainian Defense Forces patrolled the airspace over Uzhhorod district.
Today, September 26, the Defense Forces recorded a drone flying over Zakarpattia, which twice violated the Ukrainian border from Hungary. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
On the morning of September 26, 2025, radar facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine twice recorded a drone-type aerial object flying at different altitudes in the airspace of Ukraine over the territory of Zakarpattia Oblast. The specified object twice violated the state border of Ukraine from the side of Hungary.
It is noted that in order to neutralize a potential threat, the Defense Forces of Ukraine patrolled the airspace over Uzhhorod district with a "Chaklun-KM" type UAV crew of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on reconnaissance drones entering Ukrainian airspace from Hungary. He instructed to check all available data and immediately report on each recorded fact.
Szijjártó responded to Zelenskyy's words about reconnaissance drones entering Ukrainian airspace from Hungary, stating that the Ukrainian leader was losing his mind.
Also, UNN reported that Ukraine banned the entry of three Hungarian military officials, such measures being a mirror response to Budapest's actions.