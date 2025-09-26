$41.490.08
September 26, 02:33 PM
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Péter Szijjártó
Mette Frederiksen
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Denmark
Actual
Violated Ukraine's state border twice: General Staff showed the route of the Hungarian drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

On September 26, a drone was recorded flying over Zakarpattia, which twice violated the Ukrainian border from Hungary. The Ukrainian Defense Forces patrolled the airspace over Uzhhorod district.

Violated Ukraine's state border twice: General Staff showed the route of the Hungarian drone

Today, September 26, the Defense Forces recorded a drone flying over Zakarpattia, which twice violated the Ukrainian border from Hungary. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

On the morning of September 26, 2025, radar facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine twice recorded a drone-type aerial object flying at different altitudes in the airspace of Ukraine over the territory of Zakarpattia Oblast. The specified object twice violated the state border of Ukraine from the side of Hungary.

- reported the General Staff.

It is noted that in order to neutralize a potential threat, the Defense Forces of Ukraine patrolled the airspace over Uzhhorod district with a "Chaklun-KM" type UAV crew of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on reconnaissance drones entering Ukrainian airspace from Hungary. He instructed to check all available data and immediately report on each recorded fact.

Szijjártó responded to Zelenskyy's words about reconnaissance drones entering Ukrainian airspace from Hungary, stating that the Ukrainian leader was losing his mind.

Also, UNN reported that Ukraine banned the entry of three Hungarian military officials, such measures being a mirror response to Budapest's actions.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine