We are not afraid of this, they will be shot down: Orban on Russian drones over Hungary

Hungary is not afraid of Russian drones and will shoot them down if they violate the country's airspace. This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, reports UNN.

Details

Answering the question of whether the country would be able to protect its airspace if Russian drones accidentally or intentionally flew into Hungarian airspace, Orbán replied: "As far as we know, yes. We are not afraid of this. Of course, we will shoot them down."

Addition

Earlier, Orbán stated that Ukraine is allegedly not a sovereign state, rejecting accusations from Kyiv that Hungarian reconnaissance drones violated the country's airspace.

It doesn't matter now whether two, three or four Hungarian drones flew over. Let's assume they flew a few meters, so what? Ukraine is not an independent, sovereign country, we are supporting it, it should not behave as if it is sovereign. If the West decides tomorrow not to give a single forint, Ukraine can close down. This is not what it should be doing - said Orbán.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who questioned Ukraine's sovereignty, stating that Ukraine would be interested to hear his thoughts once he frees himself from dependence on Russian energy sources.