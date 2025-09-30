ukenru
05:35 PM • 6020 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
04:26 PM • 12357 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, the doctor answered the main questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 28947 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 28980 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 39824 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 65122 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 32798 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
September 30, 07:25 AM • 27143 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 23893 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21631 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

We are not afraid of this, they will be shot down: Orban on Russian drones over Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1424 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the country would shoot down Russian drones if they violated its airspace. This came after his statements about Ukraine's lack of independence.

We are not afraid of this, they will be shot down: Orban on Russian drones over Hungary

Hungary is not afraid of Russian drones and will shoot them down if they violate the country's airspace. This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, reports UNN.

Details

Answering the question of whether the country would be able to protect its airspace if Russian drones accidentally or intentionally flew into Hungarian airspace, Orbán replied: "As far as we know, yes. We are not afraid of this. Of course, we will shoot them down."

Addition

Earlier, Orbán stated that Ukraine is allegedly not a sovereign state, rejecting accusations from Kyiv that Hungarian reconnaissance drones violated the country's airspace.

It doesn't matter now whether two, three or four Hungarian drones flew over. Let's assume they flew a few meters, so what? Ukraine is not an independent, sovereign country, we are supporting it, it should not behave as if it is sovereign. If the West decides tomorrow not to give a single forint, Ukraine can close down. This is not what it should be doing 

- said Orbán.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who questioned Ukraine's sovereignty, stating that Ukraine would be interested to hear his thoughts once he frees himself from dependence on Russian energy sources.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Hungary
Ukraine