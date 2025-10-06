$41.230.05
The project of European security guarantees is already on Ukraine's table - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 908 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak announced the existence of a draft security guarantees from European partners. He emphasized the need to take into account the unsuccessful experience of the Budapest Memorandum and update the international security system.

The project of European security guarantees is already on Ukraine's table - Yermak

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, announced that Ukraine already has a draft of security guarantees from European partners on the table today. He emphasized that the new guarantees must take into account the unsuccessful experience of the Budapest Memorandum and the need to update the international security system, UNN writes with reference to Yermak's video address.

Many nuances that need to be discussed with our partners. Today, there is already a draft of security guarantees from our European partners on the table. This is very important, such a complex of guarantees from Europe, from the United States... will be the key to impossible aggression from Russia in the future.

- said Yermak.

He added that this is what the President and the team are working on today. He emphasized the "unsuccessful experience" of the Budapest Memorandum and other agreements that did not work, and the need to change the "security structure."

Earlier, UNN wrote that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the summit in Copenhagen stated the need to complete work on security guarantees for Ukraine by 100%, fixing all agreements in writing. He also proposed extending effective guarantee models to other European countries.

Alona Utkina

