Manchester synagogue stabbing: two dead, PM cuts short visit

Two people have died in a knife attack on a synagogue in Manchester, UK, the suspect is also believed to have died, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer is returning home early from a summit in Copenhagen, the BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

Two people died as a result of a car and knife attack, police said.

A third person, believed to be the suspect, is thought to have died after being shot by police. One eyewitness told the BBC that police gave the suspect "a couple of warnings - he didn't listen, and they opened fire."

Three more people are in serious condition.

Police were called to the Heaton Park Synagogue at 09:31 local time when someone saw a car driving into people and one man was stabbed. Police say a "large number of people" were praying in the synagogue - today is Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer cut short his trip to Denmark and announced that additional police forces would be sent to synagogues across the country.

