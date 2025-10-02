Synagogue stabbing in Manchester: several people reported with knife wounds

$41.220.08
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM • 10533 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
06:36 AM • 15058 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
05:53 AM • 14824 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
05:30 AM • 24798 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 16732 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 19164 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 36902 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 50026 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 30326 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Combat medics gained simplified access to work in civilian medicine and a new specialtyOctober 2, 01:45 AM
In Bukovyna, premium French wine contraband worth almost 1.6 million was discoveredPhotoOctober 2, 02:33 AM
Veterans will be able to apply for a combatant ID at the ASC: the government has changed the procedureOctober 2, 03:06 AM
Ukraine hit by powerful magnetic storm: forecast for the coming daysPhoto05:59 AM
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacher07:31 AM
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacher07:31 AM
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto05:30 AM
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 50026 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:07 PM
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 56065 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM
Synagogue stabbing in Manchester: several people reported with knife wounds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 748 views

A stabbing occurred at a synagogue in Manchester, leaving several people with knife wounds. Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham called it a "serious incident" but added that the immediate danger had passed.

Synagogue stabbing in Manchester: several people reported with knife wounds

A stabbing occurred at a synagogue in Manchester, UK, reports the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Police are responding to reports of a stabbing at a synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester. Greater Manchester Police said they are at the scene.

Police believe several people have been stabbed.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham called it a "serious incident."

Burnham advises people to "avoid the area."

"At the same time, I can give some assurance that the immediate danger appears to have passed," he added.

He said the incident was handled "effectively" by those on the scene and Greater Manchester Police.

The ambulance service confirmed a serious incident.

"Following reports of an incident on Middleton Road in Crumpsall, the service dispatched resources to the scene. We are currently assessing the situation and working with other emergency services personnel. Our priority is to ensure people receive the necessary medical care as quickly as possible," the service said in a statement.

The incident in Manchester occurred on Yom Kippur – the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar. A large number of Jews attend synagogues and fast on this day.

Two people died, two more injured in the Netherlands massacre: what is known about the incident21.05.25, 17:46

Julia Shramko

News of the World
United Kingdom