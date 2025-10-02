Synagogue stabbing in Manchester: several people reported with knife wounds

A stabbing occurred at a synagogue in Manchester, UK, reports the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Police are responding to reports of a stabbing at a synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester. Greater Manchester Police said they are at the scene.

Police believe several people have been stabbed.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham called it a "serious incident."

Burnham advises people to "avoid the area."

"At the same time, I can give some assurance that the immediate danger appears to have passed," he added.

He said the incident was handled "effectively" by those on the scene and Greater Manchester Police.

The ambulance service confirmed a serious incident.

"Following reports of an incident on Middleton Road in Crumpsall, the service dispatched resources to the scene. We are currently assessing the situation and working with other emergency services personnel. Our priority is to ensure people receive the necessary medical care as quickly as possible," the service said in a statement.

The incident in Manchester occurred on Yom Kippur – the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar. A large number of Jews attend synagogues and fast on this day.

Two people died, two more injured in the Netherlands massacre: what is known about the incident