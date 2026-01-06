UAH 110,000 in 'kickbacks' for supplying spare parts for the military: a State Border Guard Service official detained

An official of the automotive service of a military unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, who demanded a "kickback" for supplying spare parts for military units, has been detained. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

According to the investigation, the man received 10% of the cost of automotive spare parts supplied for military needs from a private entrepreneur. The total amount is UAH 110,000. Purchases were made within public procedures to provide transport used in the combat zone.

Law enforcement officers documented three instances of receiving funds (July and September 2025). On January 2, 2026, while receiving another part of the illegal benefit, the official was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - the post says.

In addition, it is emphasized that, in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent until his guilt is proven by a court conviction.

