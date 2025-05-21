Two people died, two more injured in the Netherlands massacre: what is known about the incident
Kyiv • UNN
A massacre occurred in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands on May 21. Two people died, the police were forced to use weapons, two police officers were injured and hospitalized.
In the morning of May 21, two people died as a result of a knife attack in a house on Fanny Blankers-Kenlaan Street in Hoofddorp. Law enforcement officers were forced to shoot at the scene.
This is reported by UNN with reference to the local Prosecutor General's Office.
Details
At approximately 6:05 a.m., police received a report of a fight at a house on Fanny Blankers-Kenlaan Street in Hoofddorp. At 6:15 a.m., police discovered two people involved in a violent incident. Both people died. Police fired shots during the incident. Two police officers were injured and taken to hospital for medical attention.
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that in the morning in the Dutch city of Hoofddorp a knife attack occurred, as a result of which several people were injured, including a police officer. Medics worked at the scene, and the area was cordoned off.