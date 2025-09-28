World Retina Health Day and International Right to Know Day: what else is celebrated on September 28

Today, September 28, marks World Retina Health Day and International Right to Know Day. Orthodox Christians also commemorate the Synaxis of the Venerable Fathers of Kyiv-Pechersk, who rest in the Near Caves.

World Retina Health Day

This day highlights the importance of retinal health and the challenges faced by people living with retinal diseases. It is observed annually on the last Sunday of September to inform people about retinal health and raise awareness of degenerative retinal diseases. This day aims to unite scientists and doctors in the search for a cure for retinitis pigmentosa and all diseases that in one way or another cause damage to the retina.

International Right to Know Day

This day was established in Bulgaria at a conference of public organizations specializing in the protection of freedom of information. In 2015, this holiday was confirmed by UNESCO. Ukraine was one of the founding countries of the International Right to Know Day. Canada, Liberia, Argentina, Costa Rica, and Sierra Leone also participated in the conference.

Junior Eurovision 2025: national selection jury announced

All-Ukrainian Preschool Day

It emphasizes the importance of preschool education and the problems of developing educational institutions in Ukraine. It is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September, honoring educators, managers, and junior staff of kindergartens. According to the decree of April 13, 2011, No. 629 on the development of preschool institutions, the holiday came into force at the state level.

International Day of the Deaf

This day was established back in 1951. That's when the World Federation of the Deaf was created. According to statistics, on average, 1 person out of 100 carries the gene for deafness. This means that many of us may be at risk. The first school for the deaf was founded in 1760 by the French abbot de l'Epée in Paris. The students of this school communicated using facial expressions and gestures.

Synaxis of the Venerable Fathers of Kyiv-Pechersk, who rest in the Near Caves

On September 28, the Church commemorates the Synaxis of the Venerable Fathers of Kyiv-Pechersk, who rest in the Near Caves (of St. Anthony). The relics of seventy-three venerable fathers rest in the Near Caves of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Ukrainian actress lands role of professor in Harry Potter series