World Retina Health Day and International Right to Know Day: what else is celebrated on September 28

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
September 27, 04:24 PM • 24324 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 43846 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 68285 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 117764 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 50353 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 44050 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 39084 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 27451 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 59273 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 60511 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
In Lviv, an accident with injuries occurred on Horodotska and Patona streets: traffic is partially restricted
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast: most targets are flying towards the capital
Russia launched Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Saratov region
Explosions heard in Kyiv: Air defense working on enemy drones
Kyiv under massive drone and missile attack: what is known
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FT
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorce
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week
World Retina Health Day and International Right to Know Day: what else is celebrated on September 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

September 28 marks World Retina Health Day, International Right to Know Day, All-Ukrainian Preschool Day, and International Day of the Deaf. Orthodox Christians honor the Synaxis of the Venerable Fathers of Kyiv-Pechersk, who rest in the Near Caves.

World Retina Health Day and International Right to Know Day: what else is celebrated on September 28

Today, September 28, marks World Retina Health Day and International Right to Know Day. Orthodox Christians also commemorate the Synaxis of the Venerable Fathers of Kyiv-Pechersk, who rest in the Near Caves.

World Retina Health Day

This day highlights the importance of retinal health and the challenges faced by people living with retinal diseases. It is observed annually on the last Sunday of September to inform people about retinal health and raise awareness of degenerative retinal diseases. This day aims to unite scientists and doctors in the search for a cure for retinitis pigmentosa and all diseases that in one way or another cause damage to the retina.

International Right to Know Day

This day was established in Bulgaria at a conference of public organizations specializing in the protection of freedom of information. In 2015, this holiday was confirmed by UNESCO. Ukraine was one of the founding countries of the International Right to Know Day. Canada, Liberia, Argentina, Costa Rica, and Sierra Leone also participated in the conference.

Junior Eurovision 2025: national selection jury announced26.09.25, 11:23 • 3194 views

All-Ukrainian Preschool Day

It emphasizes the importance of preschool education and the problems of developing educational institutions in Ukraine. It is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September, honoring educators, managers, and junior staff of kindergartens. According to the decree of April 13, 2011, No. 629 on the development of preschool institutions, the holiday came into force at the state level.

International Day of the Deaf

This day was established back in 1951. That's when the World Federation of the Deaf was created. According to statistics, on average, 1 person out of 100 carries the gene for deafness. This means that many of us may be at risk. The first school for the deaf was founded in 1760 by the French abbot de l'Epée in Paris. The students of this school communicated using facial expressions and gestures.

Synaxis of the Venerable Fathers of Kyiv-Pechersk, who rest in the Near Caves

On September 28, the Church commemorates the Synaxis of the Venerable Fathers of Kyiv-Pechersk, who rest in the Near Caves (of St. Anthony). The relics of seventy-three venerable fathers rest in the Near Caves of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Ukrainian actress lands role of professor in Harry Potter series26.09.25, 07:40 • 11248 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyHealth
UNESCO
Liberia
Argentina
Canada
Paris
Bulgaria
Ukraine