Global reaction to US operation in Venezuela: from full support to harsh condemnation

The US military operation in Caracas and the detention of Nicolás Maduro provoked a large-scale resonant reaction among world leaders. The international community was divided in its assessment of the legality of Washington's actions: a number of states welcomed the fall of the dictatorship, while others emphasized the violation of international law. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Donald Trump on his "historic leadership," noting the determination of American soldiers. Argentine President Javier Milei took a similar stance, calling the event "great news for the free world" and the collapse of a regime that falsified elections. Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa added that "it's time for all drug criminals."

The plane with Maduro and his wife on board landed in New York; after processing, they will be sent to an isolation ward

Ukraine, through the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, declared its consistent support for the right of peoples to live without dictatorship and oppression. France and Panama emphasized the need for a quick transfer of power to Edmundo González, elected in the 2024 elections.

Concerns and legal caveats

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz noted that the legal assessment of the operation is "complex" and called for not rushing to conclusions, emphasizing the importance of the principles of international law. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed that the United Kingdom was not involved in the operation and expressed his intention to discuss the facts directly with Trump.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated that, although Madrid did not recognize the Maduro regime, it also does not support intervention that violates international norms. Italy, Canada, and Norway expressed similar positions.

Categorical condemnation and criticism of the USA

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, through his spokesperson, expressed deep concern about the "dangerous precedent" and non-compliance with the UN Charter.

The US actions were most harshly condemned by:

China and Russia: called the operation an "act of armed aggression" and called for an immediate de-escalation.

Brazil: President Lula da Silva called Maduro's capture an "unacceptable line" and an insult to sovereignty.

Mexico and Colombia: condemned unilateral military actions and the violation of Venezuela's territorial integrity.

Iran and Belarus: called on the UN Security Council to intervene and hold the US accountable.

