Massive Forest Fires in Argentina: Fire Destroys 12,000 Hectares and Threatens Settlements

A large-scale natural disaster is ongoing in Argentine Patagonia. Forest fires in Chubut province have covered almost 12,000 hectares of territory, including unique local forests and shrublands. The fire has approached residential communities, creating a critical threat to infrastructure. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The стихія, which has been raging for almost a week in the Andean region, is currently threatening a local power plant, a school, and numerous private farms. Firefighters are trying to contain the spread of the fire, but difficult weather conditions and terrain complicate the work.

Chubut Governor Ignacio Torres stated that authorities have evidence of arson in one of the largest fire outbreaks.

The scoundrels who started the fire will end up in prison - Torres emphasized.

Authorities have announced a reward of 50 million pesos (about 34,000 US dollars) for information that will help identify and apprehend the culprits.

Humanitarian aspect and rescue efforts

The situation remains extremely tense for local residents and volunteers. Volunteer firefighter Jorge Aranea, who is involved in extinguishing the fire in the El Hoyo area, describes the situation as "terrible." According to him, the efforts of rescuers are often insufficient due to the scale of the disaster.

Additional forces are currently being mobilized to fight the fire, and local communities are preparing for possible evacuation if the fire front advances further.

A state of disaster has been declared in Australia due to large-scale bushfires near Melbourne