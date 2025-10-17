Ukraine moved up one spot in the FIFA rankings, Spain remains the leader

$41.640.12
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 3520 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
Exclusive
11:59 AM • 10130 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
11:57 AM • 9622 views
Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry
11:03 AM • 13074 views
Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week
Exclusive
October 17, 08:14 AM • 20043 views
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 45073 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
October 17, 05:53 AM • 28521 views
The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign
October 16, 09:15 PM • 59026 views
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
October 16, 07:40 PM • 61478 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald TrumpVideo
Enemy losses: Russian army lost 730 soldiers and over five hundred UAVs in a dayOctober 17, 04:45 AM • 9716 views
Long stays in positions and problems with payments: military ombudswoman named the topics of the most frequent complaintsOctober 17, 07:12 AM • 10959 views
Emergency power outages hit Kyiv and 12 regions - UkrenergoOctober 17, 07:12 AM • 4138 views
Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in four regions - Ministry of EnergyOctober 17, 07:42 AM • 25366 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"Video10:57 AM • 9476 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 45073 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 72216 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 101209 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 68840 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 92654 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"Video10:57 AM • 9898 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 50128 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 98377 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 74945 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 76135 views
Ukraine moved up one spot in the FIFA rankings, Spain remains the leader

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

The Ukrainian national football team moved up to 27th place in the FIFA rankings after victories over Iceland and Azerbaijan. Spain remains the leader, Argentina is in second place.

As of October 17, in the new ranking of national football teams published by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), the Ukrainian national team rose from 28th to 27th place. Spain remains the current leader, while Argentina moved up to second place. This is reported on the FIFA website, writes UNN.

Details

After defeating the Icelandic national team in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a score of 5:3, and also thanks to a 2:1 victory over Azerbaijan, the Ukrainian national team earned +12.3 points, which allowed the national team to rise from 28th to 27th place in the FIFA men's team ranking. Our team displaced the Canadian national team, which dropped to 28th place.

Ukraine's national team secured its second consecutive victory in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers13.10.25, 23:51 • 5081 view

Spain remains in first place in the ranking, and the Argentine national team displaced the French national team from second place.

Top 10 FIFA national team rankings as of October 17:

  • Spain - 1880.76 points;
    • Argentina - 1872.43;
      • France - 1862.71;
        • England - 1824.3;
          • Portugal - 1778;
            • Netherlands - 1759.96;
              • Brazil - 1758.85;
                • Belgium - 1740.01;
                  • Italy - 1717.15;
                    • Germany - 1713.3.

                      FIFA also reported that the Niger national team rose 9 places in the ranking, the Faroe Islands received the most points - 37.95, the Greek national team dropped 8 places, and the Swedish national team lost a record number of points during this period - -27.63.

                      It should be noted that the FIFA national team ranking is needed to determine their strength, which affects the draw for international tournaments, the distribution of teams into "pots" and the formation of the competition bracket.

                      In September, UNN reported that in the new ranking of national football teams published by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), the Ukrainian team lost two positions and was in 28th place.

                      The home match of the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament against Iceland, which will take place on November 16, the Ukrainian national team will play in the Polish capital, Warsaw, at the "Legia" stadium.

                      Pavlo Bashynskyi

                      Sports
                      Argentina
                      Brazil
                      Azerbaijan
                      Warsaw
                      Iceland
                      Canada
                      England
                      France
                      Sweden
                      Belgium
                      Greece
                      Italy
                      Spain
                      Germany
                      Netherlands
                      Portugal