Ukraine moved up one spot in the FIFA rankings, Spain remains the leader

As of October 17, in the new ranking of national football teams published by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), the Ukrainian national team rose from 28th to 27th place. Spain remains the current leader, while Argentina moved up to second place. This is reported on the FIFA website, writes UNN.

After defeating the Icelandic national team in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a score of 5:3, and also thanks to a 2:1 victory over Azerbaijan, the Ukrainian national team earned +12.3 points, which allowed the national team to rise from 28th to 27th place in the FIFA men's team ranking. Our team displaced the Canadian national team, which dropped to 28th place.

Spain remains in first place in the ranking, and the Argentine national team displaced the French national team from second place.

Top 10 FIFA national team rankings as of October 17:

Spain - 1880.76 points;

Argentina - 1872.43;

France - 1862.71;

England - 1824.3;

Portugal - 1778;

Netherlands - 1759.96;

Brazil - 1758.85;

Belgium - 1740.01;

Italy - 1717.15;

Germany - 1713.3.

FIFA also reported that the Niger national team rose 9 places in the ranking, the Faroe Islands received the most points - 37.95, the Greek national team dropped 8 places, and the Swedish national team lost a record number of points during this period - -27.63.

It should be noted that the FIFA national team ranking is needed to determine their strength, which affects the draw for international tournaments, the distribution of teams into "pots" and the formation of the competition bracket.

The home match of the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament against Iceland, which will take place on November 16, the Ukrainian national team will play in the Polish capital, Warsaw, at the "Legia" stadium.