Ukraine's national team secured its second consecutive victory in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The Ukrainian national football team won its second consecutive victory in the qualification for the 2026 World Cup. In the fourth round match of Group D, Serhiy Rebrov's team, in a nominally home match held in Krakow, Poland, proved stronger than the Azerbaijani team, reports UNN.

Details

In the first half, the "blue and yellows" dominated the field, and in the 30th minute, this advantage was materialized into a goal: Malinovsky powerfully crossed to the far post, where Hutsuliak perfectly headed the ball into the far corner - 1:0.

However, the Ukrainians failed to go into the break as winners: Zabarnyi awkwardly cleared the ball, it bounced to Jafarguliyev, who crossed into the penalty area, and the ball flew into the net off Mykolenko's foot - 1:1.

And in the middle of the second half, Ukraine took the lead again: Hutsuliak, after a pass from Voloshyn, laid it off to Malinovsky, who shot past the goalkeeper, setting the final score - 2:1.

In another match of Quartet D, Iceland and France drew 2:2. Thus, with two rounds remaining in qualification, Ukraine, with 7 points, retains second place, trailing the French by three points and three points ahead of the Icelanders. In the final matches, the "blue and yellows" will play away against France and "at home" against Iceland in November.

Recall

Last week, the Ukrainian national football team won its first victory in the qualification for the 2026 World Cup. In a dramatic match of the third round of Group D, Serhiy Rebrov's team proved stronger than the Icelandic team away from home.

