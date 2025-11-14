Beef, coffee, and bananas: White House agrees to lower tariffs for four Latin American countries - Politico

The White House has announced new trade agreements with four countries in South and Central America. This could lead to lower tariffs on imports of some types of coffee and bananas, as well as beef from Argentina, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

According to a senior Trump administration official who wished to remain anonymous, the agreements are aimed at balancing the trade deficit in the United States.

The official noted that the agreement with Argentina is expected to exempt beef from a 10 percent import tariff. However, the trade agreement does not appear to change the US quota for increasing the volume of beef that Argentina can export to the United States.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced plans to lower import tariffs for India. This is due to New Delhi's significant reduction in purchases of Russian oil.