Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House

US President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the UN Secretary-General, the President of Argentina and the EU on Tuesday, September 23. This was stated by Caroline Leavitt, as reported by UNN.

The President will also hold bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary-General and the leaders of Ukraine, Argentina and the European Union - Leavitt said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he would meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly this week.