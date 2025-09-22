$41.250.00
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
Tags
Authors
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian S-400 "Triumf" air defense system discovered in the Kaluga regionSeptember 22, 08:22 AM • 6686 views
Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damagedPhotoSeptember 22, 10:21 AM • 18235 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 13861 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 26968 views
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - TuskSeptember 22, 11:27 AM • 18353 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 27091 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 44992 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 44377 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Estonia
Odesa
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 27091 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 13947 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 34820 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 85604 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 108278 views
MiG-31
The Guardian
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18
Fox News

Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

US President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UN Secretary-General, the President of Argentina and the EU on September 23. The meetings will take place within the framework of the UN General Assembly.

Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House

US President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the UN Secretary-General, the President of Argentina and the EU on Tuesday, September 23. This was stated by Caroline Leavitt, as reported by UNN.

The President will also hold bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary-General and the leaders of Ukraine, Argentina and the European Union 

- Leavitt said.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he would meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly this week.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

