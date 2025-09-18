Messi close to new multi-year contract with Inter Miami: only details left to agree - Media

Argentine forward and captain of the Inter Miami football club, Lionel Messi, is close to signing a new multi-year contract with his current team. According to ESPN, the parties have already reached an agreement on key issues, with only a few details remaining to be settled before the deal is signed. This is reported by ESPN, writes UNN.

Details

Once the contract is agreed upon by both parties, the document will be sent to the MLS (Major League Soccer) leadership for final approval.

Despite rumors of interest in Messi from other leagues, both the club and the player himself have repeatedly confirmed their desire to continue cooperation.

"We will do everything to make Leo feel comfortable and finish his career in South Florida." - club co-owner Jorge Mas stated earlier in a comment to ESPN.

For reference

Messi joined Inter Miami on July 15, 2023, signing a contract until the end of the 2025 season. Within a few weeks, he helped the club win its first trophy in history – the 2023 Leagues Cup. Since then, the team has set an MLS record for points in a season and won the Supporters' Shield in 2024. It is worth noting that in addition to Messi, many famous and star footballers, such as Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and others, have joined the club.

In 2025, Messi played 36 matches in all tournaments, scoring 28 goals and making 14 assists, becoming the team's top scorer.

Recall

Lionel Messi brilliantly finished his last home match in the World Cup qualifiers, scoring two goals and helping Argentina defeat Venezuela. Messi's team confidently leads the 2026 World Cup qualification table in North America.