Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000

11:50 AM • 28992 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 53970 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM • 96269 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 112461 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 62702 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 125025 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 46368 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 83147 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 52928 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 107724 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000Photo02:15 PM • 1060 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideo11:20 AM • 20369 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance10:43 AM • 23732 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 38756 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 83145 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

Lionel Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with a Hermès Cargo HAC Birkin 40 Black Box bag worth about $65,000. This is a rare modification of the iconic Birkin made of canvas and leather, featuring practical pockets.

Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000

Lionel Messi attracted attention with his appearance at the training camp of the Argentine national team with an accessory - a luxury Hermès bag, the cost of which reaches about 65 thousand dollars, writes UNN with reference to Selección Argentina.

Details

Lionel Messi arrived at the training camp of the Argentine national team with a Hermes Cargo HAC Birkin 40 Black Box bag for approximately 65 thousand dollars.

Addition

The Hermès Cargo HAC Birkin 40 is a rare modification of the iconic Birkin made of cotton canvas and leather, featuring practical pockets, a cup holder, and a utilitarian design.

This atypical modification is inspired by the original design, intended for carrying a saddle.

Messi set an MLS scoring record, scoring two goals in four consecutive matches10.07.25, 15:47 • 2355 views

Alona Utkina

SportsUNN Lite
Argentina
Lionel Messi