Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000
Kyiv • UNN
Lionel Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with a Hermès Cargo HAC Birkin 40 Black Box bag worth about $65,000. This is a rare modification of the iconic Birkin made of canvas and leather, featuring practical pockets.
The Hermès Cargo HAC Birkin 40 is a rare modification of the iconic Birkin made of cotton canvas and leather, featuring practical pockets, a cup holder, and a utilitarian design.
This atypical modification is inspired by the original design, intended for carrying a saddle.
