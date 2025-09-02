Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000

Lionel Messi attracted attention with his appearance at the training camp of the Argentine national team with an accessory - a luxury Hermès bag, the cost of which reaches about 65 thousand dollars, writes UNN with reference to Selección Argentina.

Details

Lionel Messi arrived at the training camp of the Argentine national team with a Hermes Cargo HAC Birkin 40 Black Box bag for approximately 65 thousand dollars.

Addition

The Hermès Cargo HAC Birkin 40 is a rare modification of the iconic Birkin made of cotton canvas and leather, featuring practical pockets, a cup holder, and a utilitarian design.

This atypical modification is inspired by the original design, intended for carrying a saddle.

