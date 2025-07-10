Messi set an MLS scoring record, scoring two goals in four consecutive matches

Messi's brace on Wednesday brought "Inter Miami" a 2:1 victory over "New England Revolution". "Inter" has won four matches in a row and has not lost in the last five games of the professional football league of the USA.

Reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

Lionel Messi once again wrote his name into football history. The Argentine forward became the first player in MLS history to score two goals in four consecutive matches. On Wednesday, he scored a brace, contributing to Inter Miami's 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution.

The Argentine national team player opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a left-footed shot into the lower left corner of the penalty area at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Then, just before halftime, he converted a pass from Sergio Busquets - the ball went through the right post.

I always say that Leo is a special player. For me, he is the best player who has played this sport in history. So it's incredible because he continues to do what, perhaps many, many years ago, we cannot see now. But in the end, he is a special player, we are lucky to have him - said Miami head coach Javier Mascherano.

Addition

Thanks to Messi's brilliant play, he not only helped "Inter Miami" secure their place in the top group, but also brought them closer to last season's impressive statistics. This season, Messi has scored 14 goals and provided 7 assists in 15 MLS matches.

Recall

Lionel Messi reminded the world of football - if a reminder was even needed - that he is still capable of creating special moments during Inter Miami's 2-1 victory over Porto at the FIFA Club World Cup.

According to L'Équipe, the reigning Asian champion "Al-Ahli" is very interested in the 38-year-old former Argentine national team player Lionel Messi joining the Saudi club after his contract with "Inter Miami" expires.