Conservative José Antonio Kast wins presidential election in Chile

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
06:29 AM • 3556 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 14907 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 24684 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 22914 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 32962 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 37391 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 51286 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 76422 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 51845 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 48451 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.4m/s
87%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy congratulates Jewish communities and Jews on HanukkahDecember 14, 09:55 PM • 10344 views
Ukrainian emigrant killed in Sydney terror attackPhotoDecember 14, 10:08 PM • 13997 views
Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk regionDecember 15, 12:22 AM • 11211 views
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operation03:20 AM • 9822 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhoto05:02 AM • 11090 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 57432 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 71807 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 60225 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 69734 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 94201 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Australia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 12651 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 30293 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 32230 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 36920 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 71491 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Heating
Shahed-136

Conservative José Antonio Kast wins presidential election in Chile

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

José Antonio Kast, a conservative candidate, has been elected president of Chile with over 58% of the vote, defeating Jeanette Jara. His election marks a turn to the right for a country concerned about security and illegal immigration.

Conservative José Antonio Kast wins presidential election in Chile
x.com/joseantoniokast

José Antonio Kast, a conservative candidate, was elected president of Chile on Sunday, a sharp turn to the right for a country where voters are deeply concerned about security and illegal immigration, The New York Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

Kast, 59, a father of nine with ideological roots in conservative Roman Catholicism and economic neoliberalism, campaigned on a tough-on-crime platform reminiscent of US President Donald Trump's political approach, promising to deport illegal migrants and build a barrier along Chile's lengthy northern border, the publication writes.

After more than 98% of the ballots were counted, Kast received over 58% of the votes, a convincing victory over Jeanette Jara, a candidate from the center-left movement and a member of the Communist Party of Chile, who received about 42%.

"Chile will once again be free from crime, free from suffering, free from fear," Kast said in a victory speech on Sunday near his campaign headquarters in a prestigious Santiago neighborhood, adding that he would pursue criminals and "put them in jail."

"Chile needs order," Kast added, as a large crowd of people, many wrapped in Chilean flags, erupted in applause. Drivers honked in celebration, and banners reading "Goodbye, illegals" and "The fun is over" waved from the windows of some cars.

Kast's election is a clear departure from the path of the left-wing administration of incumbent President Gabriel Boric and aligns Chile with other countries in the region, including Argentina and Bolivia, which have recently shifted to the right.

"Congratulations to the newly elected President of Chile, José Antonio Kast, on his victory," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday evening. "The United States looks forward to partnering with his administration."

In Chile, this shift was widely attributed to anti-government sentiment, but it also reflected concerns about a surge in violent crime that has traumatized Chileans. Kast made this issue a central part of his campaign, the publication notes.

Chile elects president: the country could get the most right-wing leader since the dictatorship14.12.25, 21:40 • 4294 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Marco Rubio
The New York Times
Chile
Argentina
Donald Trump
United States