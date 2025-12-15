Conservative José Antonio Kast wins presidential election in Chile

x.com/joseantoniokast

José Antonio Kast, a conservative candidate, was elected president of Chile on Sunday, a sharp turn to the right for a country where voters are deeply concerned about security and illegal immigration, The New York Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

Kast, 59, a father of nine with ideological roots in conservative Roman Catholicism and economic neoliberalism, campaigned on a tough-on-crime platform reminiscent of US President Donald Trump's political approach, promising to deport illegal migrants and build a barrier along Chile's lengthy northern border, the publication writes.

After more than 98% of the ballots were counted, Kast received over 58% of the votes, a convincing victory over Jeanette Jara, a candidate from the center-left movement and a member of the Communist Party of Chile, who received about 42%.

"Chile will once again be free from crime, free from suffering, free from fear," Kast said in a victory speech on Sunday near his campaign headquarters in a prestigious Santiago neighborhood, adding that he would pursue criminals and "put them in jail."

"Chile needs order," Kast added, as a large crowd of people, many wrapped in Chilean flags, erupted in applause. Drivers honked in celebration, and banners reading "Goodbye, illegals" and "The fun is over" waved from the windows of some cars.

Kast's election is a clear departure from the path of the left-wing administration of incumbent President Gabriel Boric and aligns Chile with other countries in the region, including Argentina and Bolivia, which have recently shifted to the right.

"Congratulations to the newly elected President of Chile, José Antonio Kast, on his victory," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday evening. "The United States looks forward to partnering with his administration."

In Chile, this shift was widely attributed to anti-government sentiment, but it also reflected concerns about a surge in violent crime that has traumatized Chileans. Kast made this issue a central part of his campaign, the publication notes.

Chile elects president: the country could get the most right-wing leader since the dictatorship