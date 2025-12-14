Chile elects president: the country could get the most right-wing leader since the dictatorship

Photo: AP

Presidential elections are underway in Chile, where ultra-conservative candidate Jose Antonio Kast and his rival, communist Jeannette Jara, are competing for the post of head of state. Kast's lead in the polls indicates that he has a high chance of becoming the country's next leader. This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The popularity of Kast, who advocates for mass deportations of immigrants and promises tough security measures against crime, has sharply increased amid growing public fears.

Even Kast's critics note that his radical ideas, which led to defeat in two previous elections, could now bring him victory. His success demonstrates how a hardliner has seized the mantle of the traditional right in a country that once promised to curb such political forces after the dictatorship.

The fact that he is the most right-wing we have seen in decades does not mean that it is a dictatorship, which is what the left wants to convince you of. It means that he will have an iron fist and act in ways others have not. — commented one of Kast's voters.

Many voters express disappointment with the available options, noting that they are choosing the "least bad option." At the same time, when casting his vote, Kast demonstrated respect for Chile's democratic institutions, stating: "Whoever wins, whether it's Jeannette Jara or me, he must become the president of all Chileans."

