$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
07:10 PM • 1476 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 13794 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 24035 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 42920 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 68174 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 48140 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 43890 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 35944 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 20729 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 19485 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.3m/s
94%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pope Leo confirmed his readiness to visit Ukraine: the Vatican is preparing a plan for a possible arrivalDecember 14, 09:52 AM • 5984 views
Sydney Beach Shooting During Hanukkah: At Least 10 Dead, Dozens InjuredDecember 14, 10:28 AM • 13102 views
The President stated that Ukraine's accession to NATO as a security guarantee was not supported by some European partners.December 14, 11:40 AM • 6620 views
Trump's rating falls, 'cracks' appear in MAGA supporters' backing – NBC News pollPhoto05:06 PM • 10921 views
Warming returns: from December 15, typical "winter warmth" is again expected in Ukraine - forecaster DidenkoPhoto05:23 PM • 3590 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 46614 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 55863 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 50741 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 60361 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 84758 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Anthony Albanese
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Australia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion07:02 PM • 752 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 24722 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 26902 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 31619 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 66006 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
S-400 missile system
Film
The Diplomat

Chile elects president: the country could get the most right-wing leader since the dictatorship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

In the Chilean presidential elections, ultra-conservative candidate José Antonio Kast is likely to win. His popularity has grown due to promises of mass deportations and strict security measures.

Chile elects president: the country could get the most right-wing leader since the dictatorship
Photo: AP

Presidential elections are underway in Chile, where ultra-conservative candidate Jose Antonio Kast and his rival, communist Jeannette Jara, are competing for the post of head of state. Kast's lead in the polls indicates that he has a high chance of becoming the country's next leader. This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details 

The popularity of Kast, who advocates for mass deportations of immigrants and promises tough security measures against crime, has sharply increased amid growing public fears.

Chile refused to transfer Marder IFVs to Ukraine: Santiago found a reason24.11.25, 15:40 • 10215 views

Even Kast's critics note that his radical ideas, which led to defeat in two previous elections, could now bring him victory. His success demonstrates how a hardliner has seized the mantle of the traditional right in a country that once promised to curb such political forces after the dictatorship.

The fact that he is the most right-wing we have seen in decades does not mean that it is a dictatorship, which is what the left wants to convince you of. It means that he will have an iron fist and act in ways others have not.

— commented one of Kast's voters.

Many voters express disappointment with the available options, noting that they are choosing the "least bad option." At the same time, when casting his vote, Kast demonstrated respect for Chile's democratic institutions, stating: "Whoever wins, whether it's Jeannette Jara or me, he must become the president of all Chileans."

Peru prepares to declare a state of emergency due to border blockade by migrants from Chile – President Jerry28.11.25, 21:55 • 5411 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Peru
Associated Press