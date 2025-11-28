Peru prepares to declare a state of emergency due to border blockade by migrants from Chile – President Jerry

Photo: EPA/UPG

Peruvian President Jose Jerry stated that the government is urgently strengthening controls on the southern border after groups of undocumented migrants blocked the Tacna-Arica crossing, attempting to leave Chile due to increasingly strict migration policies. The president wrote about this on his X social media page, UNN reports.

On Friday, Jerry released a statement confirming his intention to declare a state of emergency to restore order at the border and enhance military surveillance.

Our borders must be respected. An extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers is being convened to declare, as previously announced, a state of emergency and thus strengthen surveillance efforts with the help of the Armed Forces. – he wrote on X.

According to Jerry, migration and police services are already intensifying document checks as the situation at the border deteriorates. Peruvian television channel Canal N reported that on Friday, dozens of migrants blocked the Tacna-Arica crossing, demanding to be allowed into Peru for further travel home. They state that they are forced to leave Chile due to the tightening of its migration policy.

The blockade caused traffic jams on both sides of the border. Tacna regional governor Luis Torres noted in a comment to RPP Noticias that "70 to 80 Venezuelans" were stranded on the Chilean side of the border. According to him: "They (the migrants – ed.) even blocked the road – they don't let cars, trucks, or anything else pass.

According to estimates by Chile's migration agency, about 337,000 undocumented migrants were in the country in 2023, most of whom were Venezuelan citizens.

