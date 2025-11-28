Peru prepares to declare a state of emergency due to border blockade by migrants from Chile – President Jerry

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
03:39 PM • 11139 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 17133 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 24900 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 20343 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 16834 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 34529 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 21373 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18346 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 38832 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 20246 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.7m/s
87%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - PoliticoNovember 28, 10:44 AM • 17670 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 33900 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 24476 views
Nord Stream case: German court remands suspected Ukrainian in custodyNovember 28, 12:34 PM • 11065 views
Defense Forces actively destroyed Russians fleeing to Huliaipole - KovalenkoNovember 28, 12:51 PM • 10298 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 24894 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 24506 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 34525 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 33931 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 38826 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
China
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 24879 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 42154 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 62179 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 94575 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 109440 views
Actual
Technology
Airbus A320 series
Starlink
WhatsApp
Social network

Peru prepares to declare a state of emergency due to border blockade by migrants from Chile – President Jerry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Peruvian President Jerry announced his intention to declare a state of emergency due to the blockade of the Tacna–Arica border by migrants from Chile. The situation is deteriorating, leading to traffic jams and increased military control.

Peru prepares to declare a state of emergency due to border blockade by migrants from Chile – President Jerry
Photo: EPA/UPG

Peruvian President Jose Jerry stated that the government is urgently strengthening controls on the southern border after groups of undocumented migrants blocked the Tacna-Arica crossing, attempting to leave Chile due to increasingly strict migration policies. The president wrote about this on his X social media page, UNN reports.

Details

On Friday, Jerry released a statement confirming his intention to declare a state of emergency to restore order at the border and enhance military surveillance.

Our borders must be respected. An extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers is being convened to declare, as previously announced, a state of emergency and thus strengthen surveillance efforts with the help of the Armed Forces.

– he wrote on X.

According to Jerry, migration and police services are already intensifying document checks as the situation at the border deteriorates. Peruvian television channel Canal N reported that on Friday, dozens of migrants blocked the Tacna-Arica crossing, demanding to be allowed into Peru for further travel home. They state that they are forced to leave Chile due to the tightening of its migration policy.

Former Peruvian President Castillo sentenced to 11.5 years in prison: ex-leader's second incarceration in a week27.11.25, 22:31 • 4020 views

The blockade caused traffic jams on both sides of the border. Tacna regional governor Luis Torres noted in a comment to RPP Noticias that "70 to 80 Venezuelans" were stranded on the Chilean side of the border. According to him: "They (the migrants – ed.) even blocked the road – they don't let cars, trucks, or anything else pass.

According to estimates by Chile's migration agency, about 337,000 undocumented migrants were in the country in 2023, most of whom were Venezuelan citizens.

Former Peruvian president sentenced to 14 years in prison for bribery26.11.25, 21:04 • 3332 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Peru
Chile
Venezuela