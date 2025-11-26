$42.400.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Former Peruvian president sentenced to 14 years in prison for bribery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 874 views

Former Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for receiving bribes totaling $676,000. This occurred during his tenure as governor of the Moquegua region from 2011 to 2014.

Former Peruvian president sentenced to 14 years in prison for bribery

A Peruvian court has sentenced former President Martín Vizcarra to 14 years in prison for corruption. Reuters writes about this, reports UNN.

A Peruvian court on Wednesday sentenced former President Martín Vizcarra to 14 years in prison, finding him guilty of receiving bribes years before taking office.

- the publication writes.

According to the verdict, Vizcarra, while serving as governor of the southern Moquegua region from 2011 to 2014, received bribes equivalent to $676,000 from construction firms in exchange for government contracts.

Throughout the trial, which began last October, Vizcarra denied the charges, claiming he was a victim of political persecution.

He came to power in 2018 after his predecessor resigned, and two years later was removed by Congress amid corruption investigations.

In the 2021 elections, Vizcarra received the most votes of all congressional candidates, but Congress later banned him from holding public office for 10 years for dissolving the legislature in 2019.

Recall

A Peruvian Supreme Court judge ordered the arrest of former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez for five months. She is currently under asylum at the Mexican embassy in Lima.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Reuters
Mexico