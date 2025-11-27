Former Peruvian President Castillo sentenced to 11.5 years in prison: ex-leader's second incarceration in a week

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
06:30 PM • 6796 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
05:31 PM • 10151 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 19050 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 26182 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 17543 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 25175 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 19700 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 13406 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 17085 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
November 27, 11:46 AM • 12058 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3m/s
84%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhotoNovember 27, 11:52 AM • 24694 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhotoNovember 27, 01:38 PM • 18697 views
Budanov spoke about Biletskyi's role in the air breakthrough to the besieged Azovstal in Mariupol02:52 PM • 10733 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 15940 views
They will continue to bring closer the points that we have based on the results of Geneva: Zelenskyy on the upcoming meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the USA06:19 PM • 7512 views
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 15956 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 19050 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 26182 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 25175 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhotoNovember 27, 01:38 PM • 18715 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Cyril Ramaphosa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Geneva
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 27293 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 48394 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 81854 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 97405 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 96870 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Boeing Starliner
Social network
Time (magazine)

Former Peruvian President Castillo sentenced to 11.5 years in prison: ex-leader's second incarceration in a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The former president of Peru was sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for rebellion and conspiracy against the state in late 2022. He tried to dissolve Congress and gain broad powers.

Former Peruvian President Castillo sentenced to 11.5 years in prison: ex-leader's second incarceration in a week
Photo: Reuters

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was sentenced to 11.5 years behind bars for rebellion and conspiracy against the state at the end of 2022. Reuters writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

A Peruvian court sentenced former President Pedro Castillo to 11.5 years in prison for rebellion and conspiracy against the state at the end of 2022, when he unsuccessfully tried to dissolve Congress and gain broad powers.

- the publication writes.

Castillo, who was in custody during the proceedings, was removed from office in December 2022 after attempting to dissolve Congress. This move sparked violent protests against the government that replaced him and led to the deaths of dozens of people, mostly in poorer regions where he enjoyed greater support.

During his final defense statement in court last week, the former president rejected the charges of rebellion against him and stated that when he tried to dissolve Congress, a move that was not supported by the country's security forces.

Prosecutors sought a 34-year prison sentence for Castillo.

Recall

A Peruvian court sent former President Martín Vizcarra to prison for 14 years for corruption.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Peru
Reuters