Former Peruvian President Castillo sentenced to 11.5 years in prison: ex-leader's second incarceration in a week

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was sentenced to 11.5 years behind bars for rebellion and conspiracy against the state at the end of 2022. Reuters writes about this, reports UNN.

A Peruvian court sentenced former President Pedro Castillo to 11.5 years in prison for rebellion and conspiracy against the state at the end of 2022, when he unsuccessfully tried to dissolve Congress and gain broad powers. - the publication writes.

Castillo, who was in custody during the proceedings, was removed from office in December 2022 after attempting to dissolve Congress. This move sparked violent protests against the government that replaced him and led to the deaths of dozens of people, mostly in poorer regions where he enjoyed greater support.

During his final defense statement in court last week, the former president rejected the charges of rebellion against him and stated that when he tried to dissolve Congress, a move that was not supported by the country's security forces.

Prosecutors sought a 34-year prison sentence for Castillo.

