Chile refused to transfer Marder IFVs to Ukraine: Santiago found a reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren stated that the country's laws prohibit the transfer of military equipment to countries involved in armed conflict. He denied information about Chile's agreement to supply Germany with Marder 1A3 IFVs for further transfer to Ukraine.

Chile refused to transfer Marder IFVs to Ukraine: Santiago found a reason

The Chilean authorities refused to transfer Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to defence-blog.com.

Details

Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren stated that the country's laws prohibit the transfer of military equipment to countries involved in armed conflict. He denied information that Chile had agreed to supply Germany with "Marder 1A3" infantry fighting vehicles for further transfer to Ukraine.

At the same time, the head of the Chilean Foreign Ministry noted that Chile's policy of neutrality regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war remains unchanged.

He added that "it is impossible to imagine selling weapons to Ukraine," even though Chile fully condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Additionally

The "Marder 1A3" IFV is a German infantry fighting vehicle manufactured by the Rheinmetall concern. The vehicle's crew consists of three people, the vehicle itself weighs 33.5 tons, the barrel length is 100 calibers, and the vehicle's speed is 65 km/h.

Recall

The Budget Committee of the German Bundestag approved the federal budget for 2026, increasing aid to Ukraine to 11.5 billion euros. These funds are intended for artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and the replacement of Patriot missile systems.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Technology
State budget
War in Ukraine
Bundestag
Chile
Rheinmetal
MIM-104 Patriot
Marder (infantry fighting vehicle)
Germany
Ukraine