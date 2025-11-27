Swiss MPs demand investigation into whether gifts to Trump violated anti-corruption law

Swiss parliamentarians have appealed to the prosecutor's office with a demand to find out whether the gifts that business leaders of their country presented to Donald Trump during a meeting in the White House could violate anti-corruption legislation. After this meeting, both states concluded a favorable tariff agreement, which raised questions among politicians. This is stated in the Reuters material, writes UNN.

Two Green Party deputies – Raphael Mahaim and Greta Gysin – asked prosecutors to officially check the legality of the gifts, including a Rolex and a gold bar, given to the American president by a business delegation. They emphasize that the assessment should be made by the judicial system.

The end does not justify all means, especially when respect for important provisions of our legal order is at stake. – the deputies wrote in an appeal to the prosecutor's office, demanding to establish whether the Swiss Criminal Code had been violated.

The gifts were presented during a visit of representatives of leading companies – MSC, Rolex, Partners Group, Mercuria, Richemont and MKS – to the Oval Office. Just 10 days after this meeting, the US and Switzerland announced a reduction in the tariff on Swiss goods from 39% to 15%.

A source close to the delegation claims that the gifts comply with the laws of both countries.

The gifts were presented to the Presidential Library on behalf of the group that was present at the meeting, in full compliance with US and Swiss law. – the source noted, adding that everything was agreed with the White House ethics advisor.

Donald Trump himself did not comment on the situation, nor did a number of companies present at the meeting.

Swiss law allows anyone to report a possible offense, after which the prosecutor decides whether to open proceedings. It is not yet clear whether the prosecutor's office will proceed with the case. Mahaim himself considers it unlikely that the investigation will affect the current tariff agreement.

By law, giving a foreign official an "undue advantage" can be punished with a fine or imprisonment for up to five years. The deputies' letter lists the gifts, but does not specify which company or specific person presented them.

