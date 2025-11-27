$42.300.10
Continue to bring closer the points we have based on the results of Geneva: Zelenskyy on the upcoming meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the USA
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl study
Swiss MPs demand investigation into whether gifts to Trump violated anti-corruption law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Swiss parliamentarians have appealed to the prosecutor's office, demanding an investigation into whether gifts to Donald Trump from business leaders violated anti-corruption legislation. This occurred after a lucrative tariff agreement was concluded between the countries.

Swiss MPs demand investigation into whether gifts to Trump violated anti-corruption law

Swiss parliamentarians have appealed to the prosecutor's office with a demand to find out whether the gifts that business leaders of their country presented to Donald Trump during a meeting in the White House could violate anti-corruption legislation. After this meeting, both states concluded a favorable tariff agreement, which raised questions among politicians. This is stated in the Reuters material, writes UNN.

Details

Two Green Party deputies – Raphael Mahaim and Greta Gysin – asked prosecutors to officially check the legality of the gifts, including a Rolex and a gold bar, given to the American president by a business delegation. They emphasize that the assessment should be made by the judicial system.

Trump plans to attend World Economic Forum in Davos: should Switzerland expect lower tariffs?14.11.25, 04:01 • 5304 views

The end does not justify all means, especially when respect for important provisions of our legal order is at stake.

– the deputies wrote in an appeal to the prosecutor's office, demanding to establish whether the Swiss Criminal Code had been violated.

The gifts were presented during a visit of representatives of leading companies – MSC, Rolex, Partners Group, Mercuria, Richemont and MKS – to the Oval Office. Just 10 days after this meeting, the US and Switzerland announced a reduction in the tariff on Swiss goods from 39% to 15%.

A source close to the delegation claims that the gifts comply with the laws of both countries.

Switzerland to vote on universal civic duty for all and a tax for the rich27.11.25, 09:45 • 2404 views

The gifts were presented to the Presidential Library on behalf of the group that was present at the meeting, in full compliance with US and Swiss law.

– the source noted, adding that everything was agreed with the White House ethics advisor.

Donald Trump himself did not comment on the situation, nor did a number of companies present at the meeting.

Swiss law allows anyone to report a possible offense, after which the prosecutor decides whether to open proceedings. It is not yet clear whether the prosecutor's office will proceed with the case. Mahaim himself considers it unlikely that the investigation will affect the current tariff agreement.

By law, giving a foreign official an "undue advantage" can be punished with a fine or imprisonment for up to five years. The deputies' letter lists the gifts, but does not specify which company or specific person presented them.

US and Switzerland agree on new trade terms15.11.25, 00:07 • 4120 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Brand
Gold
Rolex
Davos
White House
Reuters
Switzerland
Donald Trump
United States