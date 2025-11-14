Trump plans to attend World Economic Forum in Davos: should Switzerland expect lower tariffs?

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
09:46 PM • 16122 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 49574 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 54113 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 111953 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 63509 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 59402 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 121265 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 46420 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 39865 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 37655 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Youth from Ukraine should serve their country, not leave for Germany - MerzNovember 13, 05:19 PM • 15242 views
Ukrainians will be able to receive "Zelensky's thousand" from November 15: the government approved paymentsNovember 13, 05:51 PM • 25391 views
Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, Ukrzaliznytsia: the government ordered an audit of the largest state-owned enterprisesNovember 13, 06:39 PM • 36227 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: air defense is working, UAV hit a residential building10:58 PM • 19430 views
Kyiv is under a massive combined enemy attack: hits on residential buildings, fires, and wounded11:22 PM • 34674 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 111913 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 121226 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 63480 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 51741 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 108496 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Venezuela
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 57880 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 57993 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 47641 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 85879 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 85394 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
SWIFT

Trump plans to attend World Economic Forum in Davos: should Switzerland expect lower tariffs?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

US President Donald Trump plans to attend the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, which could signal a warming of relations between the US and Switzerland. This visit will give the Swiss government a chance to reset relations with the White House amid trade disputes.

Trump plans to attend World Economic Forum in Davos: should Switzerland expect lower tariffs?

US President Donald Trump plans to attend the annual World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland) next year. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources "familiar with the White House chief's plans," UNN reports.

Details

According to the authors of the article, this signals a warming of relations between the US and Switzerland.

Trump plans to visit Switzerland with a large delegation. ... Trump was not present at the January meeting, which took place shortly after his inauguration, instead communicating with participants via video link. His presence will be a boon for the Forum

- the publication writes.

At the same time, an unnamed White House official said that although Trump is expected to attend the Davos forum, plans have not yet been fully finalized and could still change.

Context

For the Swiss government, Trump's appearance will provide an opportunity to reset relations with the White House, as the country's executive power will be taken over by Economy Minister Guy Parmelin. He is to take over as Swiss president from Karin Keller-Sutter on January 1.

Keller-Sutter failed to conclude a trade deal with her American counterpart this year. After a heated phone call between the two leaders, Trump decided to impose 39% tariffs on Swiss exports, the highest among all developed economies. The tariffs have been in effect since August, and since then Swiss officials have tried to renegotiate the deal.

According to Bloomberg, Switzerland is close to concluding an improved agreement with the US on tariffs of 15%, instead of the current 39%.

Switzerland to receive systems later: US changes Patriot supply schedule in favor of Ukraine17.07.25, 18:46 • 9280 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Switzerland
Donald Trump