This week, the Swiss will decide whether to replace the current military service for men with a general civic duty for all citizens, and whether to introduce new taxes for the super-rich to support climate projects.

Details

As part of Switzerland's direct democracy system, voters will also decide whether to introduce new taxes for the super-rich to fund the country's efforts to combat climate change.

According to recent polls, neither initiative is expected to pass, but they have generated significant debate in the wealthy Alpine nation.

The Swiss government and parliament have urged voters to reject both proposals, stating that they would incur huge costs and could pose a threat to the economy.

The so-called "Civic Duty" initiative initially received fairly broad support, but in recent weeks it has sharply declined: according to the latest gfs.bern poll, 64% of respondents expressed opposition.

The committee behind the initiative insists that the requirement for every Swiss citizen, regardless of gender, to perform national service—whether in the military or in the civilian sphere—would strengthen social cohesion.

Addition

The initiative aims for "true equality," said committee chair Noemi Rothen to AFP.

She described the current system as discriminatory—for men, but also for women, who are largely excluded from the beneficial contacts and experiences gained during service.

"Whether in the army, civil defense, civil service, or voluntary fire service—the idea is for every young citizen to contribute to the common good," she said.

