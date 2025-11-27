$42.300.10
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 1038 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
01:49 AM • 27524 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 28479 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 59376 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 31319 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 30120 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 21090 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
November 26, 02:47 PM • 12971 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
November 26, 02:38 PM • 10629 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Switzerland to vote on universal service and tax for the rich

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Swiss citizens will decide whether to replace military service for men with a universal civic duty for all and introduce new taxes for the super-rich to support climate projects. The government urges rejection of both initiatives, citing potentially huge costs and a threat to the economy.

Switzerland to vote on universal service and tax for the rich

This week, the Swiss will decide whether to replace the current military service for men with a general civic duty for all citizens, and whether to introduce new taxes for the super-rich to support climate projects. This is reported by Yahoo, writes UNN.

Details

As part of Switzerland's direct democracy system, voters will also decide whether to introduce new taxes for the super-rich to fund the country's efforts to combat climate change.

According to recent polls, neither initiative is expected to pass, but they have generated significant debate in the wealthy Alpine nation.

The Swiss government and parliament have urged voters to reject both proposals, stating that they would incur huge costs and could pose a threat to the economy.

Switzerland provided almost $12 million for the restoration of Ukraine's medical infrastructure22.11.25, 04:46 • 4194 views

The so-called "Civic Duty" initiative initially received fairly broad support, but in recent weeks it has sharply declined: according to the latest gfs.bern poll, 64% of respondents expressed opposition.

The committee behind the initiative insists that the requirement for every Swiss citizen, regardless of gender, to perform national service—whether in the military or in the civilian sphere—would strengthen social cohesion.

Addition

The initiative aims for "true equality," said committee chair Noemi Rothen to AFP.

She described the current system as discriminatory—for men, but also for women, who are largely excluded from the beneficial contacts and experiences gained during service.

"Whether in the army, civil defense, civil service, or voluntary fire service—the idea is for every young citizen to contribute to the common good," she said.

Switzerland persuaded Trump to lower US tariffs with gold and a Rolex watch - Axios17.11.25, 01:40 • 13752 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Mobilization
Switzerland