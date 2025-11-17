Switzerland persuaded Trump to lower US tariffs with gold and a Rolex watch - Axios

Switzerland secured a reduction in customs tariffs from the United States through expensive gifts, gold, and flattery. Axios reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, to reduce the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump against their country, the Swiss sent a delegation of industry magnates with gifts – a special Rolex desk clock, a personalized 1-kilogram gold bar, and "a lot of flattery."

Trump loves such pampering procedures, and rumors about this circulate among countries and companies seeking his favor. The honor worthy of a king – especially gold – attracts his attention and favor - the article states.

According to media reports, the US President, in particular, was given a one-kilogram bar marked with stamps numbered 45 and 47, symbolizing his presidential terms. Its estimated value exceeds $130,000.

According to White House officials, Trump accepted the gifts on behalf of his presidential library, which makes them legal.

Context

In August, Apple CEO Tim Cook presented Trump with an engraved glass disc with a 24-karat gold base to commemorate the company's new $100 billion investment in the US, aimed at avoiding tariffs.

At a separate meeting at the White House, the Los Angeles Olympic Committee presented Trump with a set of commemorative 1984 Olympic medals, in honor of the Summer Games he will host in Los Angeles in 2028.

A few months ago, the Qatari government donated a $400 million Boeing 747 to the Trump library. And a number of corporations and supplicants have donated about $300 million to help the president build a giant ballroom connected to the White House, which he plans to gild like Midas.

Recall

According to the Financial Times, the Donald Trump administration agreed with Switzerland to reduce import duties to 15%, ending several months of trade confrontation. Switzerland will invest $200 billion in the US and relocate part of its production.

