Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 22796 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 36303 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 40269 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 47019 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 41729 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 51143 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 73269 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 92599 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 46129 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Apple fined 98 million euros in Italy for antitrust violations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

The Italian antitrust authority has fined Apple 98 million euros for antitrust violations over its app tracking transparency policy. This policy violates European antitrust rules by abusing Apple's dominant position in the app store market.

Apple fined 98 million euros in Italy for antitrust violations

The Italian Antitrust Authority (AGCM) on Monday fined American tech giant Apple 98 million euros for violating antitrust laws through its so-called App Tracking Transparency (ATT) policy, UNN reports with reference to Euractiv.

Details

App Tracking Transparency (ATT) is a set of privacy rules that Apple has implemented for third-party app developers operating in its app store since 2021. Third-party app developers are required to obtain specific consent for data collection and linking for advertising purposes.

AGCM claims that this policy violates European antitrust rules, in particular by abusing Apple's dominant position in the app store market.

Apple's tracking policy was also unilaterally imposed on all other developers and harmed the interests of Apple's commercial partners, the AGCM said.

It was also found that this policy was disproportionate in terms of data protection, as it forced third-party developers to request consent twice for the same purposes, which the AGCM deemed "disproportionate."

In addition, it was noted that Apple should have ensured the same level of user privacy protection by allowing app developers to obtain consent for profiling in a single step.

Addition

In March, the iPhone maker was fined 150 million euros by French antitrust authorities for its transparency policy. Earlier, in February, the German antitrust authority also pointed to similar issues in its preliminary findings.

On Monday, the AGCM also stated that it conducted this investigation jointly with the European Commission.

At the time of publication, Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Sanctions
Technology
Brand
European Commission
France
Europe
Germany
Apple Inc.