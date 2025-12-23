Ken Griffin's Citadel to return $5 billion in profits to clients

Hedge fund Citadel plans to pay investors approximately $5 billion in profits earned in 2025. After the payouts, the company's assets under management will amount to $67 billion. According to sources, the amount of the return is not the full amount of funds earned during the reporting period. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Despite significant payouts, this year has been the weakest for Ken Griffin's firm in terms of growth since 2018. Citadel's flagship multi-strategy fund showed a return of 9.3% as of December 18. For comparison, last year this figure was about 15%.

This year's decision to return capital is mandatory for investors, which is consistent with the firm's traditional policy of limiting asset size to maintain strategy effectiveness. Last year, Citadel gave clients the choice of withdrawing profits or reinvesting them, and most depositors chose to keep their funds in the fund. A Citadel spokesperson officially declined to comment on the details of the profit distribution.

