Ken Griffin's Citadel to return $5 billion in profits to clients

03:52 PM
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
03:42 PM
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
In occupied Crimea, mobile internet was restricted until the end of the war - Russian mediaDecember 23, 11:43 AM • 4136 views
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPDDecember 23, 12:12 PM • 20221 views
A NABU agent turned out to be a Russian citizen who was serving time for fraud - the former head of the judicial administration revealed details of the high-profile criminal case02:45 PM • 12294 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 17232 views
Foreigner killed in cemetery near Kyiv, shot 11 times: three people remanded in custody03:22 PM • 6502 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
03:15 PM
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 17236 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 30089 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 29128 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 22126 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 21283 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 25274 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 27389 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 49939 views
Ken Griffin's Citadel to return $5 billion in profits to clients

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Hedge fund Citadel will pay investors approximately $5 billion in profits earned in 2025. After the payouts, the company's assets under management will amount to $67 billion.

Ken Griffin's Citadel to return $5 billion in profits to clients

Hedge fund Citadel plans to pay investors approximately $5 billion in profits earned in 2025. After the payouts, the company's assets under management will amount to $67 billion. According to sources, the amount of the return is not the full amount of funds earned during the reporting period. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Despite significant payouts, this year has been the weakest for Ken Griffin's firm in terms of growth since 2018. Citadel's flagship multi-strategy fund showed a return of 9.3% as of December 18. For comparison, last year this figure was about 15%.

This year's decision to return capital is mandatory for investors, which is consistent with the firm's traditional policy of limiting asset size to maintain strategy effectiveness. Last year, Citadel gave clients the choice of withdrawing profits or reinvesting them, and most depositors chose to keep their funds in the fund. A Citadel spokesperson officially declined to comment on the details of the profit distribution.

Apple fined 98 million euros in Italy for antitrust violations22.12.25, 11:50 • 2970 views

Stepan Haftko

Bloomberg L.P.
Italy
Apple Inc.