Since the beginning of the year, over UAH 13.2 billion in "Google tax" has been received by the Ukrainian budget

Since the beginning of the year, more than UAH 13.2 billion in "Google tax" has been received by the Ukrainian budget from foreign companies providing electronic services to individuals in Ukraine. This was reported by the head of the State Tax Service, Lesya Karnaukh, according to UNN.

Details

Non-resident companies providing electronic services to individuals in the customs territory of Ukraine paid to the budget:

136.0 million euros;

165.2 million dollars.

It is noted that the largest amounts of tax were paid by: Apple, Google, Valve, Meta, Sony, Etsy, Netflix, Wargaming.

This approach ensures equal rules of operation for international and Ukrainian companies and creates a transparent digital market. Stable tax revenues work for the country's defense, critical infrastructure, and financial stability. - Karnaukh's post says.

According to her, since the beginning of the year, 7 non-resident individuals have registered as taxpayers. In total, 143 non-resident individuals are currently registered.

