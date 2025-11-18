Google unveils Gemini 3: 'a huge leap' in artificial intelligence - Bloomberg

Google has unveiled Gemini 3, an updated artificial intelligence model that management calls a "huge leap" in reasoning and coding capabilities. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

The new model is already available in all major Google products, including Search. CEO Sundar Pichai noted that Gemini 3 has significantly improved its ability to process text, images, and media, as well as solve complex problems.

Google is betting on the rapid integration of its "smartest model" to regain leadership in the generative AI race. Gemini 3 is capable of creating interactive graphics and converting information between different formats.

This is our smartest model. It will help people bring any idea they have to life

– said Koray Kavukcuoglu, CTO of Google DeepMind, at a briefing for journalists.

