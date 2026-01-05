Foldable Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold shown up close: video

Mashable provided a first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold foldable phone up close in a video from CES 2026, UNN reports.

Details

The Galaxy Z TriFold is a futuristic new foldable phone from Samsung, currently only available in Korea.

"This phone is the closest we've ever come to the tri-fold tablets from 'Westworld,' which are often considered the ideal form factor for future foldable devices. It's also a bit of a setback for Apple, which has yet to release its rumored iPhone Fold on the market," the publication states.

Samsung held a CES First Look event at Wynn Las Vegas on January 4 and outlined its vision for 2026 – the company wants to "be your companion in life with AI." To that end, Samsung showcased a plethora of new AI-powered TVs, home appliances, and smart home products, but for many journalists and creators present, everything was focused on the TriFold, the publication writes.

The phone had a limited release in South Korea on December 12, and reviewers like Mrwhosetheboss have already provided a preliminary overview of the design and feature set.

When unfolded, the Galaxy Z TriFold is incredibly thin and features a vibrant AMOLED display. Due to its unique form factor, the publication writes, it is assumed that this phone will require some learning, as it needs to be folded in a specific way. It will also be thicker than most phones – at least until it is unfolded.

The publication, in assessing its appearance on the US market, suggests that the price will likely be $2,500, making it Samsung's most expensive smartphone.

