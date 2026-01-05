Foldable Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold shown up close: video

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 914 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 7146 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
01:13 PM • 10897 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
12:32 PM • 15270 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
09:38 AM • 27384 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 80850 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 62893 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 88790 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 95535 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 66870 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
1m/s
76%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy RodriguezJanuary 5, 05:49 AM • 54524 views
Zelenskyy appointed Chrystia Freeland as economic development advisorPhoto09:55 AM • 13630 views
The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significant11:49 AM • 18363 views
Ex-MP detained in Germany after international search: who is it about12:22 PM • 7680 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 15757 views
Publications
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 7132 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 16099 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 80815 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 148351 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 165844 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vasyl Malyuk
Kyrylo Budanov
Bloggers
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Village
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 47192 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 42028 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 40029 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 48405 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 93770 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold
Lancet (loitering munition)

Foldable Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold shown up close: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Mashable showed the first look at the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold phone in a video from CES 2026. This futuristic device is currently only available in Korea, with its US price expected to be around $2500.

Foldable Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold shown up close: video

Mashable provided a first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold foldable phone up close in a video from CES 2026, UNN reports.

Details

The Galaxy Z TriFold is a futuristic new foldable phone from Samsung, currently only available in Korea.

"This phone is the closest we've ever come to the tri-fold tablets from 'Westworld,' which are often considered the ideal form factor for future foldable devices. It's also a bit of a setback for Apple, which has yet to release its rumored iPhone Fold on the market," the publication states.

Samsung held a CES First Look event at Wynn Las Vegas on January 4 and outlined its vision for 2026 – the company wants to "be your companion in life with AI." To that end, Samsung showcased a plethora of new AI-powered TVs, home appliances, and smart home products, but for many journalists and creators present, everything was focused on the TriFold, the publication writes.

New Samsung wireless speakers will focus on aesthetics: what are the features28.12.25, 09:39 • 16858 views

The phone had a limited release in South Korea on December 12, and reviewers like Mrwhosetheboss have already provided a preliminary overview of the design and feature set.

When unfolded, the Galaxy Z TriFold is incredibly thin and features a vibrant AMOLED display. Due to its unique form factor, the publication writes, it is assumed that this phone will require some learning, as it needs to be folded in a specific way. It will also be thicker than most phones – at least until it is unfolded.

The publication, in assessing its appearance on the US market, suggests that the price will likely be $2,500, making it Samsung's most expensive smartphone.

Samsung unveiled the first foldable smartphone Galaxy Z TriFold: what's the price02.12.25, 09:57 • 2985 views

Julia Shramko

Technologies
Technology
South Korea
United States
Apple Inc.